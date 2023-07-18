Nike Air Force 1 Low "White/Red" shoes: Everything we know so far

Nike, placed in Beaverton, Oregon, has consistently promoted its beloved models, and in 2022, the company extravagantly commemorated the Nike Air Force 1 footwear model's 40th birthday. Now, well into the year 2023, the Swoosh label has unveiled multiple remixes of the silhouette to continue with its celebrations. The "White/Red" hue is the most current update to the low-cut sneaker type. As the name suggests, the sneaker comes clad in red and white colors.

Although there is no official information regarding when to expect the arrival of the Nike Air Force 1 Low "White/Red" colorway from the brand, these low-top sneakers are expected to be put out later in 2023, according to early Sneaker News reports.

Those who want to get their hands on this version can do so at Nike's online and physical stores, as well as at select retail partners. Interested sneakerheads, however, will have to wait for the official pricing of these sneakers to be revealed.

Nike Air Force 1 Low "White/Red" shoes are complemented with aged midsoles

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming AF1 shoes (Image via House of Heat)

The Swoosh company officially released the Nike Air Force 1 in 1982. The mastermind behind the design of this style was Bruce Kilgore, an esteemed footwear expert. The athletic footwear, which entered the market as a basketball shoe, swiftly caught the eye of other sectors such as hip-hop, urban culture, and streetwear.

The simplified appearance of the shoe played a key role in its global popularity. The shoe skyrocketed to the top of the sneaker culture ladder owing to its "Triple White" colorway, and has since featured various general upgrades, partnerships, and unique adaptations throughout the span of four decades.

The gradual development of the Nike Air Force 1 footwear model is described in greater details on the shoe company's website:

"Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond."

It continues:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

The sleek sail leather top of the latest Air Force 1 exudes subtle elegance. Its midsole has a somewhat deeper shade, giving it a pleasing aged element that adds to the pair's antique appeal. Meanwhile, the design's brilliant reds steal the spotlight, generating dynamic contrast as well as a beautiful visual effect.

These red accents are deliberately placed on the lining, outer sole unit, heel overlay, and big midfoot Swoosh, captivating one's attention and enhancing the sneaker's unique flair.

Here's a closer look at the heels (Image via House of Heat)

The midfoot Swoosh is made of tumbled leather and is surrounded with thick embroidered stitching, which adds to the shoe's physical looks. It is then supplemented with a lateral AF-1 label, completing the overall aesthetic with an unmistakable homage to the shoe's illustrious history.

Be on the lookout for the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low "White/Red" iteration that will be available for purchase in the next few weeks of 2023. Fans and other interested readers can simply get the SNKRS app or stay tuned to the brand's official website for timely alerts as soon as the stated colorway goes on sale.