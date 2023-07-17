Fat Joe’s Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Low “White/Porpoise” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

From New York's South Bronx, Fat Joe is an important personality in the sneaker scene and has received five Grammy nominations. In 2004, the CEO of Terror Squad worked with Nike to produce limited edition runs of Air Force 1s with the Terror Squad logo for friends and family. The eagerly anticipated Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 collaboration is now, almost two decades later, almost ready for release.

The upcoming Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Low "White/Porpoise" colorway is set to enter the footwear world on August 19, 2023, as reported by Sneaker Bar Detroit. These shoes will be offered online as well as at the physical locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of other authorized retail stores. They will be dropped with a fixed price tag of $150 per pair.

Fat Joe’s Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Low “White/Porpoise” shoes are composed of premium leather panels

Here's another look at the collab's sneakers (Image via Instagram/@pgknows)

Famous Bronx, New York, rapper Fat Joe is the founder and leader of the Terror Squad, a group of hip-hop performers that also includes Remy Ma and DJ Khaled. Additionally, he adores the enduring Nike Air Force 1s and is a devoted shoe collector. The rapper and Nike have previously worked together to design unique iterations of the shoe.

Some of these partnerships are exceptional and different, like the Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Low, a sneaker that was created in 2007 for Fat Joe and his group and never made available to the general public.

The Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Low has long been considered one of the holy grails among sneaker aficionados who could only wish to own a pair. However, Fat Joe and Nike inevitably bowed to fan demand in 2023 and made the shoe available to the general public.

After the duo's AF1 Low "Black White" colorway made its debut, the new "White/Porpoise" variation of the enduring design will be made available in the following weeks. Recent leaks via the Instagram page @pgknows included early pictures of the indicated colorway.

The "White/Black" pair expands the collection, joining a fresh "White/Porpoise" palette. The upper of this Nike Air Force 1 Low TS model is made of high-quality leather. With a White foundation and Porpoise (Light Blue) toppings on the heels, Swoosh emblems, and tongue tags bearing the recognizable "Nike Air" insignia, the shoe is dressed in a classic style.

Notable features include the famed "TS" emblem stitched on the lateral heel and "JC" (Joey Crack) lettering on the heel tabs. A White AF1 midsole resting on top of an icy transparent outsole completes the look. Additionally, the shoes will come with an extra set of laces.

Sneaker enthusiasts should continue to keep an eye out for the upcoming debut of the Fat Joe's Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Low "White/Porpoise" sporty footwear. They can download the SNKRS app or register on Nike's main website to receive prompt alerts when the particular model becomes accessible if they don't want to miss out.