Nike NOCTA Glide x Drake "Slime Green" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Drake's Nike collaboration has resulted in various apparel and shoe launches, the most notable of which is the Nike NOCTA Hot Step Air Terra. The company recently unveiled the new Nike NOCTA Glide footwear, which wowed individuals in the sneaker community. The "Black White" colorway of their new Glide silhouette was recently released and was quickly followed by the "Bright Crimson" and "White" versions. The sneaker community will soon be treated with another colorway of the shoe dressed in a "Slime Green" ensemble.

Although there is no formal confirmation regarding the release date of this NOCTA x Nike Glide "Slime Green" colorway, these chunky sneakers will be launched later this year, as reported by Sole Retriever. Drake fans and other sneaker lovers can find these shoes online as well as at the offline locations of Nike, NOCTA, and a slew of other connected retail merchants. They will be dropped in men's sizes and will be available for $160 per pair.

Nike NOCTA Glide x Drake "Slime Green" shoes are adorned with hints of metallic silver and black

Here's a closer look at the upcoming shoe (Image via Sole Retriever)

Drake was once preparing for a Three Stripes, aka Adidas, partnership in 2011, but after a row between him and Pusha-T and Ye, he changed his mind. The Canadian rapper then eventually shifted loyalties to the Swoosh. Sneaker enthusiasts anticipated his first-ever official Nike model, the Hot Step Air Terra, which came out a few years later under the NOCTA sub-label, alongside a number of clothing collections.

The rapper attended The Maxims, a Nike award event in April 2022, and was pictured donning his upcoming Swoosh silhouette, the NOCTA x Nike Glide shoes. In 2023, the Nike NOCTA Glide sneakers are set to arrive in a number of exciting shades. A glimpse of the upcoming "Slime Green" variation recently emerged on the internet.

The vibrant combination of green, black, and chrome is displayed on the Nike NOCTA Glide "Slime Green" shoes. Mesh and TPU are spread out across the top layer in varied shades of green. The mesh tongue flap, sockliner, and nylon pull tab are covered in black. The midfoot Swoosh has also been given a sophisticated black revamp.

The tongue flap is adorned with the NOCTA trident insignia, which matches the lace's green color. The foam portion of the sole unit underfoot, which was inspired by the Zoom Flight 95, has a green and black finish.

Take a closer look at the front and tongue areas of the shoe (Image via Sole Retriever)

"Bug-eye" cuts have carbon fiber and chrome accents, and the heel has a sizable bubble with extra NOCTA branding. A black outer sole unit completes the look.

Drake's NOCTA x Nike Glide "Slime Green" shoes are set to launch in the coming weeks of 2023. Those interested in getting their hands on these sneakers can either sign up on Swoosh's official webpage or use the SNKRS app for quick updates on the aforementioned variant.