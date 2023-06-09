Drake x Nike NOCTA Glide "Black/White" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Drake and Nike's relationship has resulted in a number of clothing pieces and footwear lineups, notably the iconic Nike NOCTA Hot Step Air Terra. Recently, the shoe label partners introduced the Nike NOCTA Glide shoes. These chunky sneakers will be entirely wrapped up in a Black/White-White-Clear color palette.

The new Drake x Nike NOCTA Glide “Black White” sneakers are all set to step into the footwear world sometime during fall 2023. Fans and other sneakerheads can get their hands on these pairs via Nike and NOCTA’s e-commerce websites, and some other associated retail shops. The sneakers will be offered with a fixed price label of $160 per pair.

Drake x Nike NOCTA Glide “Black White” shoes are driven by Zoom Flight 95 model

The rapper was spotted wearing the upcoming sneakers (Image via Twitter/@justfreshkicks)

NOCTA is a Nike sub-brand that emerged in association with Drake, a Canadian rapper, and artist, in December 2020. The term NOCTA was prompted by Drake's midnight creative process and the street fashion from Toronto, London, and Paris. NOCTA's goal is to produce useful, relaxed apparel and footwear that is representative of Drake's flair and lifestyle.

The duo's joint line has created a number of apparel rows, including puffer coats, hoodies, fleece pants, and polo shirts. They also have unique trainers, such as the Hot Step Air Terra and the Air Force 1 Low 'Certified Lover Boy,’ and recently unveiled Air Zoom Drive shoes. Expanding on their catalog, the label’s Glide shoes surfaced on the internet only a few days ago.

The Nike NOCTA Glide, a long-awaited collaboration between Drake's NOCTA label and Nike, enters the sneaker scene. The footwear is a blend of traditional basketball features with modern streetwear inspirations, borrowing reference from the original Nike Zoom Flight 95.

The shoe was first seen in a courtside fit by Drake last year, as well as being flexed in red and "Triple White" hues later in 2022. An in-hand look at the sneaker exposes even more intricacies. These pairs appeared in “Black/White” makeup.

Drake's current take on the '90s basketball style has a black mesh outer accentuated with a two-tone black and white textile overlay looping around the sneaker's top. The single unit, like the Zoom Flight 95, has four bug-eye perforations that showcase the carbon fiber underneath the white foam.

A 3D Swoosh emblem near the collar and the prominent NIKE marking split between the four lower eyestays complete the look of the shoes. The heel features a simple nylon pull tab, and the style is completed with a semi-translucent icy blue outer sole unit.

The Nike NOCTA Glide “Black White” sneakers are eagerly anticipated in the coming weeks. Sneakerheads who absolutely want to add the shoes to their collection can subscribe to Nike's website or download the SNKRS app for regular updates.

The multi-hyphenate sensation has made waves in both the music and fashion industries. Fans have praised the artist's most recent single, Search & Rescue.

