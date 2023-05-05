Drake's NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra Light Bone Snakeskin shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Drake and Nike's collaboration has delivered us a few clothing capsules as well as sneaker lineups, including the popular NOCTA Hot Step Air Terra. The duo is bringing us more hues of their collaborative Hot Step Air Terra silhouette before launching their joint Air Zoom Drive shoes that were teased only a few days before. For the latest addition, Hot Step Air Terra shoes will be wrapped up in a Light Bone Snakeskin ensemble.

The early look of the upcoming colorway was most recently shared by none other than DJ Khaled. The new Snakeskin influenced iteration will be wrapped up in a Light Bone/Light Bone-Cobblestone-Gum Light Brown palette.

The Drake's NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra Light Bone Snakeskin is expected to release later this year, following the previous colorways of black & university gold and white & chrome. The sneaker will drop with a retail price tag of $180 for each pair. These pairs will be offered via the online as well as offline locations of Nike, NOCTA, and their associated retail chains. Stick around for the official word and official images of these joint release.

Drake's NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra Light Bone Snakeskin are complimented with the hits of brown

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra Light Bone Snakeskin is the latest collaboration between the Canadian rapper Drake and the sportswear giant Nike. The sneaker is part of Drake's NOCTA sub-label, which aims to create functional and versatile apparel and footwear inspired by his lifestyle and travels.

The archival-inspired style dons a "Light Bone" shade and has the signature Hot Step elements along with an all-over snakeskin design in the corresponding grey color. On the vamp and insole, Nike branding continues to be present in its customary locations and adheres to the neutral color palette.

While NOCTA's trident logo covers the tongue tag and heel, the tonal grey laces align with the sockliner as well as insole. An Air-cushioned midsole with a creamy texture and a gum outsole are found underneath the foot.

The sneaker is designed to be worn in any setting or condition, from hoops to trails to the street. It combines retro Nike familiarity with modern comfort and functionality. The sneaker is influenced by the classic Air Terra Humara, a trail running shoe from the late 90s that was known for its rugged and futuristic look.

The shoe is a must-have for fans of Drake and Nike, as well as sneaker enthusiasts who appreciate quality and versatility. The sneaker is a statement piece that can elevate any outfit and occasion. The shoe is also a testament to Drake's influence and vision in the fashion and music industry.

Ovrnundr @Ovrnundr



Video: DJ Khaled previews new Drake x Nike NOCTA Snakeskin Hot Step Air TerraVideo: @djkhaled DJ Khaled previews new Drake x Nike NOCTA Snakeskin Hot Step Air TerraVideo: @djkhaled https://t.co/t1CRdPvOnK

Watch for the upcoming NOCTA x Nike Hot Air Step Terra "Light Bone Snakeskin" shoes. They are scheduled to release in the next few weeks. Those who are interested in purchasing these pairs can register on the Swoosh website or download the SNKRS app to receive prompt updates when they go on sale.

In addition to the aforementioned shoe, Drake is also giving the Swoosh’s classic Air Zoom Drive silhouette a fresh makeover for 2023. The shoe dressed in black and white color scheme recently surfaced on the internet.

Poll : 0 votes