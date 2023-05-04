Drake "Views" merch drop: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Drake is known for his music, but the artist is also a fashion icon who likes to surprise his fans with exclusive merchandise. The latest drop from the Canadian rapper is a set of "Views" sweatpants and hoodie, inspired by his 2016 album of the same name.

The "Views" merchandise are priced at $120 USD each, or $200 USD for the bundle, and they are available in sizes ranging from XS to XXL. The merch was released on May 1st, 2023, to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the album's release, and fans can order the same online at DrakeRelated.com.

However, fans have to act fast to cop the merch as the stock is limited and expected to sell out soon. The website sells official Drake products and collaborations.

Drake "Views" merch capsule collection offers hoodie and sweatpants

Here's a detailed look at the merchandise (Image via Sportskeeda)

Other than being well-known for his music, Drake is a style icon who enjoys surprising his followers with limited edition merchandise. The Canadian rapper's most recent release is a set of "Views" sweatpants and a sweatshirt, which were inspired by his 2016 album of the same name.

The "Views" sweatpants and hoodie are made of premium cotton fleece. The hoodie features the album's name on the front chest. Meanwhile, the sweatpants have an elastic waistband and cuffs, while the hoodie has a drawstring hood and a kangaroo pocket. Both items come in beige colorblocking, with the "Views" logo printed on the back.

Take a closer look at the hoodie (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Views album was a huge success for Drake, debuting at number one on the Billboard 200 chart and breaking several streaming records. It features hit singles such as One Dance, Controlla, Too Good, and Hotline Bling. The album also earned him several awards, including two Grammys, three Junos, and six American Music Awards.

The "Views" merchandise is not the only way that Drake has influenced the fashion world. He has also launched his own clothing line, OVO (October's Very Own), which offers streetwear and luxury items. He has also partnered with Nike to create his own sub-brand, NOCTA, which specializes in performance and lifestyle apparel.

The artist has also collaborated with other designers and brands such as Dior, Stone Island, Moncler, and Prada. Drake's style is versatile and eclectic, mixing casual and formal elements, as well as different cultural influences. He has been praised by fashion magazines and critics for his sartorial choices and trends.

Here's a closer look at the sweatpants (Image via Sportskeeda)

The "Views" sweatpants and hoodie are not the first merch that the rapper has released based on his albums. He previously launched merch for Scorpion, More Life, and Certified Lover Boy. The rapper's fans appreciate his style and creativity, and they are always eager to get their hands on his merch.

The singer is currently working on his seventh studio album, which is expected to drop later this year. He has already teased some new songs on his Instagram and Spotify playlists. He has also hinted at possible collaborations with artists such as Future, Lil Baby, and Travis Scott.

Poll : 0 votes