Nike x Drake's NOCTA Turks and Caicos collection: Price, release date, and more explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, is reuniting with Canadian rapper Drake and his sub-label Nocturnal Creative Process, aka NOCTA, to launch a brand-new apparel collection. The dynamic duo will be producing a Turks and Caicos apparel collection, which will be different from the brand's other offerings.

Drake has continued to make waves with his amazing music throughout the years, and his most recent song with Popcaan has been appreciated by fans. The rapper has launched a brand-new apparel collection with the swoosh label. The dynamic duo has prepared an unexpected collaborative item in their latest collection, which is the 'Swim Fins.'

The Nike x Drake's NOCTA Turks and Caicos collection was recently released on the NOCTA website on March 17, 2023. The collection is slated to be re-released on a global platform via the e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS, app and select retailers on March 22, 2023.

More about newly unveiled Nike x Drake's NOCTA Turks and Caicos apparel collection

The newly unveiled Nike x Drake's NOCTA Turks and Caicos apparel collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

After releasing the anticipated Air Force 1 Low "Love Your Forever" sneakers at the end of 2022, Drake's partnership with the swoosh label has been renewed for 2023. The dynamic duo is readying a summer vacation-ready collection, dubbed the "Turks and Caicos Spring Break", as their debut 2023 collab.

The latest apparel collection is inspired by Drake's favorite travel destinations, and it truly celebrates the idea of freedom. The collection is based on the idea getting away with your closest friends without worries. The swoosh label site introduces the collaboration:

"The Turks and Caicos Spring Break pack, inspired by Drake’s favorite vacation spot, celebrates the notion of getting away with friends and sending regards to those left behind..."

The collection features a range of clothing such as tees, shorts, caps, towels, socks, and more. The collection pieces includes:

1) Jersey, which retails for $75

2) Shorts, which retails for $90

3) T-shirt, which retails for $45

4) Crew Socks, which retails for $30

5) Cap, which retails for $35

6) Towel, which retails for $90

7) Swim Fins, which retails for $70

The most prominent piece of the collection, which is unique and newly introduced is the Swim Fin.

The piece is influenced by the functional footwear worn by professional scuba divers. The footwear has been reworked in a slide form so that one can wear them as a lifestyle choice on the surface. The site introduces the pair:

"Molded NOCTA ‘Northstar’ lock up over top of foot; branded molded heel tabs; comfortable, standard fit; 100% silicone."

The footwear is constructed out of one-piece rubber and embossed with co-branding detail upon the vamp. The model further features two pull tabs to make it easier to wear. Besides Swim Fins, the shorts also catches the attention, as the branding swoosh logo is decorated with Swarovski crystals. Most of the pieces feature "Northstar" branding.

The collaborative Nik x Drake's NOCTA Turks and Caicos apparel collection was launched on the NOCTA website on March 17, 2023, with a much wider launch via Nike, SNKRS app, and select retailers release scheduled for March 22, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes