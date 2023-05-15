Nike x Drake's NOCTA "Distant Regards" collection: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear label is reconnecting with their long-time partner, Canadian rapper Drake and his sub-label NOCTA, Nocturnal Creative Process, to launch a brand-new apparel and footwear collection. The dynamic duo will be producing a "Distant Regards" collection with three footwear options, apparel items, and accessories.

The Canadian multi-hyphenate has continued to make waves in the music as well as fashion industry. The artist's most recent song, Search & Rescue, has been one of the most appreciated by fans. The dynamic duo's latest collab comes after they previously launched the Turks and Caicos collection.

The Nike x Drake's NOCTA "Distant Regards" collection is slated to be released via the official e-commerce site of NOCTA on May 16, 2023. A wider global release will happen via the official e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers on May 19, 2023.

Nike x Drake's NOCTA "Distant Regards" collection is inspired by the lifestyle of Nigeria

The upcoming Nike x Drake's NOCTA "Distant Regards" collection features apparel and footwear items (Image via Sportskeeda)

After previously releasing the Turks and Caicos apparel collection as their debut collab in 2023, the duo is now preparing to release their second collection, dubbed the Distant Regards.

The Swoosh label began its collaborative label NOCTA with Drake in late 2020, and since then their offerings have been a major hit amongst fans globally. The upcoming NOCTA "Distant Regards" collection is inspired by the lifestyle of Nigeria.

The collection offers a selection of versatile apparel and footwear items, which focus upon functionality. The items are:

1) Cobra Tee, which can be availed at a retail price of $50.

2) Hot Step Light Bone, which can be availed at a retail price of $180.

3) Hot Step Light Pumice, which can be availed at a retail price of $180.

4) Hot Step Pink Quartz, which can be availed at a retail price of $180.

5) Deep Pockets Nylon Tech Jacket, which can be availed at a retail price of $280.

6) Deep Pockets Nylon Tech Pants, which can be availed at a retail price of $180.

7) Swarovski Jacket, which can be availed at a retail price of $130.

8) Swarovski Pant, which can be availed at a retail price of $120.

9) Lightweight RM Reversible Jacket, which can be availed at a retail price of $150.

10) RD Tech Crew, which can be availed at a retail price of $150.

The upcoming Distant Regards collection also offers items such as boxers and socks.

The most prominent offering from the collection is the Hot Step Terra in three brand-new colorways. All three Hot Step Terra sneakers have exotic snakeskin print.

The sneaker are clad in "Light Pumice," "Pink Quartz," and "Light Bone." The upper of all three sneakers comes textured with the mimicking of snakeskin, along with mini NOCTA signature swooshes on the arch of the foot. The look is finished off with gum rubber outsoles.

Most of the apparel items comes constructed out of technical material with NOCTA branding. The entire collection is slated to be released via the official e-commerce site of NOCTA on May 16, 2023, and via Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on May 19, 2023.

