Drake's Nike NOCTA Glide "Bright Crimson" and "White" colorways: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Drake's collaboration with Nike has generated several clothing and footwear collections, most notably the Nike NOCTA Hot Step Air Terra. They recently debuted their newly designed Nike NOCTA Glide sneakers. The sneaker industry has already seen the "Black White" colorway a few weeks ago, and now we have an early look at the two new variants, notably "Bright Crimson" and "White." While the former will be dressed in University Red/White-White-Clear, the latter will be clothed in White/White-Chrome-University Gold.

According to the sneaker news site Sole Retriever, the new Drake x Nike NOCTA Glide "Bright Crimson" and "White" colors are set to hit the footwear markets in July. Fans and other sneaker enthusiasts can get their hands on these pairs through the online shops of Nike and NOCTA, as well as select other affiliated retail locations. The sneakers will be sold at a fixed price of $160 per pair.

Drake's Nike NOCTA Glide shoes will be offered in fresh bright crimson and white colorways

Sneaker Sense @sneaker_sense New colors of Nike x Drake's Nocta Glide New colors of Nike x Drake's Nocta Glide 🔥 https://t.co/lsS89nKDZ0

Drake, who was preparing for an Adidas collaboration, eventually shifted allegiance to The Swoosh due to his feud with Pusha-T and Ye. His NOCTA sub-label would be presented in a range of fashion collections a few years later, but fans of sneakers were eagerly awaiting his first official Nike silhouette, the Hot Step Air Terra.

Opinions on the silhouette were split after its initial release. Most recently, the rapper stepped out at the Maxims, a Nike award ceremony, wearing his subsequent Nike signature silhouette in a Black University Gold colorway. This next edition of his signature shoe made its first public appearance back in April of 2022. This sneaker was later discovered to be the Nike NOCTA Glide.

The Nike NOCTA Glide represents a mid-top shoe inspired by the Zoom Flight 95. It is made of regular mesh, ballistic mesh, bonded plastic layers, along with leather. Drake was wearing an all-red pair, but photographs posted by Drake reveal an all-white variant as well.

The plastic bonded eye stays house the flat laces in addition to the Nike logo spelled along each semi-Swoosh-shaped structure, with a 3D Nike Swoosh on the heel. A nylon pull tab in two-tone composition rests directly over a chrome Nike logo tab on the heel.

Underfoot, the foam receives accenting bug eye elements with NOCTA marking in bright chrome, drawing unmistakable references to Jason Kidd's favorite silhouette.

Fullress @fullress



DRAKE × NIKE “NOCTA GLIDE” (ドレイク ナイキ ノクタ グライド)



Triple White [DM0879-100]

Crimson [DM0879-600]



fullress.com/drake-nike-noc… 【海外 7月 発売予定】DRAKE × NIKE “NOCTA GLIDE” (ドレイク ナイキ ノクタ グライド)Triple White [DM0879-100]Crimson [DM0879-600] 【海外 7月 発売予定】DRAKE × NIKE “NOCTA GLIDE” (ドレイク ナイキ ノクタ グライド)Triple White [DM0879-100]Crimson [DM0879-600]fullress.com/drake-nike-noc… https://t.co/zd1h3UkMh5

NOCTA is a Swoosh offshoot that premiered in December 2020 through a partnership with Drake, a Canadian rapper, and performer. The rapper's nocturnal creative process, as well as fashionable street styles from Toronto, London, and Paris, inspired the idea of NOCTA. NOCTA's mission is to provide usable, easygoing clothing and footwear that reflects Drake's personality and lifestyle.

In the following weeks, the Nike NOCTA Glide "White" and "Bright Crimson" footwear will be released. Interested readers who must have the sneakers can sign up at the official website of Nike or use the SNKRS app for frequent updates on the specific release dates of the two hues.

Poll : 0 votes