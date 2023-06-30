Nike Dunk Low Premium Houston Comets "4-Peat" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike, the Beaverton-based activewear multinational, continues to release numerous hues of the Dunk shoe design throughout 2023, focusing on the style.

The Swoosh label has kept on dress several variants of the Dunk silhouette, featuring high, mid, low, remastered, SB dunk, and others, during the first six months of the current year.

The Swoosh label has lately added a "4-Peat" palette to the Dunk Low footwear style inventory to further expand their variation. The most recent edition is covered in a three-toned color palette inspired by the Houston Comets team colors. The revamp arrives after the manufacturer previously released shades like "Light Tan," "Trout," "Sail Beige," and others.

According to Sole Retriever, the previously released Nike Dunk Low Premium Houston Comets "4-Peat" variation is expected to hit the market in the following few weeks of 2023. These shoes will be available in women's unique sizing and will retail for $110 USD per pair.

Dunkheads may purchase these shoes at Nike's website as well as physical shops, the SNKRS app, and a number of other connected retail merchants.

Nike Dunk Low Premium Houston Comets "4-Peat" shoes are covered in navy, white, and red hues

Here's a detailed look at the shoe (Image via Sportskeeda)

Peter Moore, the Swoosh label's seasoned and legendary sneaker creator, developed the Dunk sneaker type in 1985. The shoe was designed for the court of basketball, but it has since been converted into several different versions for a variety of activities, which include the SB design for skateboarding and the EMB for style. The shoe grew into a wardrobe staple over the years.

The Nike Dunks' origins and evolution are emphasized on the brand's web page, which reads as follows:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

Sneaker News @SneakerNews The Nike Dunk Low celebrates the Houston Comets Four-Peat The Nike Dunk Low celebrates the Houston Comets Four-Peat 🏆 https://t.co/D88RRCgRrb

It further continues:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The Houston Comets, led by Cynthia Cooper, Sheryl Swoopes, and Tina Thompson, are being honored this year by The Swoosh with a special collection of sneakers styled in celebration of their unprecedented four-straight WNBA Championships. The Nike Dunk Low, which joins the Air Force 1 in both mid and low-top versions, is set to commemorate one of the biggest eras in American sports.

BIGRYT @rythrive This Nike Dunk Low Commemorates The Houston Comets Four-Peat This Nike Dunk Low Commemorates The Houston Comets Four-Peat 🏆 https://t.co/siqBA6MxO2

The Nike Dunk Low Premium Houston Comets "4-Peat" is a dynamic arrangement of white, navy, and red, reflecting the Comets' colors. The white leather inserts on the mudguard, eyestays, as well as heel contrast well with the blue parts on the toe box, quarter panel, and collar.

A white Swoosh enclosed by red trim adds a spark of excitement, whereas the heel tabs display the years of the two sneakers' successive championships. A lateral heel logo of a joyously raising four fingers completes the nods, while the silhouette is completed with a white midsole as well as a navy outer sole unit.

Sneakerheads are advised to keep a lookout for the Swoosh Dunk Low in the "4-Peat" colorway, which is expected to release in the weeks to come. If patrons are concerned about missing out on the release of this specific model, they may sign up on the official Swoosh webpage or get the SNKRS app to begin receiving alerts as soon as the sneaker becomes available.

