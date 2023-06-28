Nike Dunk Low "Sail Beige" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, has continued to launch various colorways of the Dunk sneaker model in 2023 as they focused on the silhouette. Throughout the first six months of the year, the Swoosh label has continued to dress multiple iterations of the Dunk silhouette, including high, low, remastered, SB dunk, EMB, and others.

Now, to increase their iteration further in the Dunk Low sneaker model catalog, the Swoosh label is adding a "Sail Beige" makeover. The makeover is neutral and classic, making it perfect for minimalist human beings. The redesign of the silhouette comes after the label previously revealed color schemes such as "Teal Navy," "Trout," "Gold Suede," and more.

An official release date for the Dunk Low "Sail Beige" sneakers hasn't been released by the Swoosh label yet, however, according to sneaker media outlet Sole Retriever, the sneaker model will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers soon in 2023.

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Sail Beige" sneakers are dressed in neutral hues

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Sail Beige" sneakers come clad in neutral hues (Image via Le Site de la Sneaker)

The Swoosh label's veteran and iconic sneaker designer, Peter Moore, designed and constructed the Dunk sneaker model in 1985. The shoe was created for the basketball courts; however, over time, it has been adapted into various iterations for various purposes, including the SB model for skating and the EMB for streetwear.

The silhouette was instantly loved by sneakerheads, especially youth. The shoe was released with a low price point and collegiate makeovers. The iconic "Back to School" line especially attracted the younger generation. As the traction grew, many makeovers other than collegiate themes became popular, such as "Panda." The official site introduces the sneaker model and its influence on the sneaker sphere,

"From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways."

For the latest makeover, the low-cut Dunk sneaker model is covered in beige and sail hues. The upper of the shoes is constructed out of leather. The base of the shoe is clad in a creamy sail hue, which can be seen accentuated upon the perforated toe boxes, collars, heel counters, and quarter panels.

The sail hue is further accentuated by the mesh tongues. The sail-hued base contrasts with the smooth leather overlays clad in a warm-toned beige hue. The beige-hued overlays are placed upon the forefoot toe caps, eyestay panels, lacing system, mudguards, foxing, and heel tabs.

The beige hue is further added to the plain cotton laces, tongue labels, and "NIKE" branding details on the tongues, heel tabs, and mesh sock liners. Another hue is added into the mix, with the darker mauve hue coloring the profile swooshes on both medial and lateral profiles.

The look is finished off with the addition of sail-colored midsoles and beige rubber outsoles. The entire look is neutral and eye-catching. The shoe is rumored to launch soon via Nike and select retailers for a price tag of $110.

