Where to buy Nike Dunk High Reverse Panda? Price and more explored

Sportswear juggernaut Nike always ensures that their classic silhouettes, like the Dunks and the Air Force-s, get a bit of extra love. The Dunks are especially popular among sneakerheads. Earlier, the iconic "Panda" colorway created quite the buzz, and the brand surely made note of it because they are now introducing other variations of that color palette.

The "Panda" colorway is set to make its mark on the classic Dunk High iteration, but with a twist. The high-top silhouette will now be introduced in a "Reverse Panda" colorway over its "See Thru" edition.

An official release date for the sneakers hasn't been announced yet. According to the media outlet Hypebeast, the pair is slated to be released before the end of 2022, but this is tentative. They will reportedly be priced at $125.

Everything you need to know about the upcoming Nike Dunk High See-Thru Reverse Panda sneakers

Upcoming Dunk High See-Thru Reverse Panda sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike has always made it clear that they know how beloved the Dunk is among sneakerheads. To that end, the sportswear giant continues to release interesting colorways for the silhouette that never fail to grab everyone's attention. We have seen the Dunk lows, mids and highs in many memorable color palettes over the years.

After previously releasing the low-top model in the "Reverse Panda" colorway, the brand is now treating its high-top silhouette to a similarly amusing design. For the construction of the latest Dunk High colorway, the brand has collated several cutouts and patterns.

The uppers of the sneakers are constructed with white leather overlays, which looks quite sophisticated. On the other hand, the ragged suede heel counters over the outer ankle flaps on the lateral side add wonderful texture and also reveal a zebra-like pattern.

Swoosh emblems in crisp white are featured on the lateral side, the tips of which are made with a fuzzy yellow textile against contrasting mesh in white.

The toe boxes on the front are black in color, while the the forefoot features a traditional perforated pattern that connects to the tonal paint splattering design on the sides.

For the "See Thru" silhouette, the brand has removed a few panels on the shoe. As a result, one gets a glimpse into the interior design and understand the complexities behind a well-constructed shoe. The lace set and the tongues feature familiar patterns.

Finally, the shoes will have a standard midsole and outsole combination, with the former in white and the latter in black. The Nike Dunk High "Reverse Panda" mirrors the original colorway, and it will definitely be a nostalgic callback for many fans.

You can purchase the Dunk High "Reverse Panda" colorway on the official e-commerce site of Nike and at select retail stores upon its release.

