Upcoming Nike Air Force 1 releases in Week 3 of July 2022 (July 15 to July 21)

Nike Air Force 1 turned 40 this year. One of the most iconic shoes from the swoosh label, it is beloved among sneakerheads and has recently been part of the brand's collaborations with Billie Eilish, Stussy, TedxPortland, Off-White, and Louis Vuitton.

Air Force 1 debuted back in 1982 with a high-top silhouette, courtesy of iconic Nike designer Bruce Kilgore. As the first basketball kick to introduce air cushioning in the heel, they were the first step towards making the brand's shoes more comfortable for athletes. Thus, the silhouette is fairly important when it comes to the history of the brand.

Over the years, the shoes have transformed into a lifestyle sneaker, receiving multiple makeovers every year. Whether one wants to collect them or wear them for daily comfort, these shoes never disappoint. They have held on to their glory like no other.

Follow along as we list the upcoming Air Force 1 iteration releases in the third week of July 2022, spanning July 15 to July 21.

Air Force 1 '07' 'LA Flea' and two more Nike Air Force 1 releases in the third week of July

1) Air Force 1 Low '07' 'Fresh'

Low '07' 'Fresh' (Image via Nike)

The swoosh has decided to upgrade its most iconic colorway, Triple White, for the occasion of the shoe's 40th anniversary. The upcoming colorway, dubbed as Fresh, is aptly titled as it embraces an elegant, minimalistic style.

The Nike site describes the shoe as follows:

"You can’t stop aging, but the Air Force 1 "Fresh" gets pretty close. Soft, textured leather helps conceal creasing and is easy to clean... Now, there's really no reason not to rock white-on-white."

The white-on-white colorway has an upper constructed with textured leather upper instead of the standard leather build.

This helps the wearer to walk more easily, without worrying about creasing the leather. Moreover, the shoes are easy to clean.

The tongues and heel tabs have been upgraded with the addition of an embossed "Nike Air" branding, while the perforated sockliners work to provide better ventilation for the foot. The standard all-white matching midsole and outsole complete the design.

The pair is slated to be released on Friday, July 15, 2022, for a retail price of $140.

2) Air Force 1 '07' 'LA Flea'

Nike LA Flea' (Image via Nike)

Nike is celebrating Los Angeles' iconic flea markets in their latest makeover of the Air Force 1 '07 Low silhouette. The LA Flea silhouette is also a part of the "Anniversary Edition" lineup. These sneakers are made out of multiple materials, and Nike introduces them as follows:

"Step into never-ending style with the Air Force 1 LA Flea. Pulling inspiration from LA's open-air markets, it brings the heat with an old-meets-new aesthetic. "

The site also gives further details about the upcoming shoes:

"Premium mixed and matched materials pair with a hand-stitched aesthetic for a crafty DIY look that honors the streetwear mecca's flair for pushing boundaries and breathing life into 'hand-me-downs'."

The shoe is clad in light tan and soft orange hues, while pops of blue can be seen over the tongue tags and fuzzy panel swooshes. The toeboxes are accentuated with exposed white stitching to create a subtle contrast. All-white rope laces, midsoles, and outsoles complete the design.

The pair is slated to be released on July 16, 2022, for a retail price of $140.

3) Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 40th anniversary pack

Louis Vuitton x Nike 40th anniversary pack (Image via Sportskeeda)

After releasing a first look in May 2022, Louis Vuitton has confirmed a release date for the first drop, which will feature nine colorways. The first drop from the Louis Vuitton x Nike x Air Force 1 is highly anticipated as it is the creative endeavor of late designer, Virgil Abloh.

While the complete range boasts 47 pairs, only 21 of them are set to be retailed. Nine of them will arrive on July 19, 2022, while the details about the rest are yet to be revealed. The Louis Vuitton site gives an introduction:

"Originally designed by Nike in 1982, the "Air Force 1" by Louis Vuitton is the first time the shoe is crafted outside of Nike factory. An emblem of the streetwear community that raised him, Men's Artistic Director Virgil Abloh (19980-2021) considered the Nike Air Force 1 to be a cultural symbol in its own right. Now two icons joins forces to creat the most authentic high-end sneaker."

Initially, the sneakers were believed to be exclusive to VIP customers of the Louis Vuitton label, but the first drop will be available for anyone to purchase. The nine upcoming colorways include:

Met Gold / Met Gold / Baroque Brown - Black, which will retail for $2,750 Mid by Virgil Abloh - Sail / Multicolor, which will retail for $3,450 Black / Black - Anthracite, which will retail for $2,750 Met Silver / Black - Dark Purple Dusk - Topaz Gold, which will retail for $2,750 White / Team Royal, which will retail for $2,750 White / Comet Red, which will retail for $2,750 White / Gym Green, which will retail for $2,750 Mid by Virgil Abloh - White / White - White, which will retail for $3,450 White / White - White, which will retail for $2,750

Virgil Abloh paid a tribute to the swoosh label's iconic silhouette for their 40th anniversary this year. Each of the pairs has been manufactured in Fiesso d'Artico, Italy. The sneakers were first seen in the Louis Vuitton's Spring-Summer 2022 runway. They are made with materials and insignia native to the luxury house, including faux fur, leather, PVC, and more.

Each shoe is online-exclusive and can be purchased from the official e-commerce site of Louis Vuitton, July 19, 2022, onwards.

