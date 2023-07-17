Nike Dunk Low "Miami Dolphins" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Nike offers an extensive selection of celebrated sneaker models, such as the Air Force 1, Air Max 1, and Nike Dunk Low. When it comes to creating novel variations of these popular models, the company leaves no stone unturned. It often treats sneakerheads to new hues and rereleases numerous much-loved favorites.

Nike is now gearing up to release new Dunk Low variants next year, and the "Miami Dolphins" edition of this model will be part of the brand's 2024 footwear lineup.

The highly awaited Nike Dunk Low "Miami Dolphins" variant will be released in the spring of 2024, according to Sneaker Bar Detroit. While official release information is currently awaited, these low-top sneakers will be sold by Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few other connected retail merchants, both offline as well as in stores. They will be dropped in men's sizes and will be available for $115 per pair.

Nike Dunk Low "Miami Dolphins" are covered in White, Cosmic Clay, and Dusty Cactus hues

Nike, headquartered in Beaverton, launched the Dunk footwear type in 1985. The shoe was designed by the Swoosh label's experienced sneaker artist Peter Moore. While the sneakers were originally designed for basketball courts, they were praised for their adaptability.

The shoe then went on to become exceptionally famous among teenagers. One of the most profitable sneaker lines was the first generation of the BTTYS (Be True to Your School) series. Even after three decades, it remains the most coveted shoe in the sneaker business.

The excitement surrounding Nike's Dunk models is still going strong, and sneakerheads are now awaiting the release of the newest model, the Nike Dunk Low "Miami Dolphins."

The pair honors sports culture and the Sunshine State, drawing inspiration from the vibrant color scheme of the Miami Dolphins club. The shoe features a lovely blend of White, Cosmic Clay, and Dusty Cactus hues. The Nike Dunk Low offers both convenience and style, thanks to its traditional all-leather structure, mesh tongue flaps, and inner lining.

KicksFinder @KicksFinder



COP OR DROP? OFFICIAL LOOK: Nike Dunk Low Retro "Miami Dolphins"🗓️ Spring 2024DV0833-102 (MENS)White/Cosmic Clay-Dusty Cactus$115 USDCOP ORDROP?

The shoe's design features a White foundation with overlays, branding tags on the tongue flap, insoles, and a Dusty Cactus (Teal) rubber outer sole unit.

The incorporation of Cosmic Clay (Orange) Swooshes and heel tabs, strengthens the link to the South Beach football team. White tongue flaps, lace sets, insoles, heel logos, and midsoles complete the uniform appearance.

The Swoosh website sheds light on the origins of the Dunk model and states:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It adds:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Sneakerheads should keep an eye out for the Nike Dunk Low "Miami Dolphins" shoes. Individuals may install the SNKRS app or sign up on the official web page of the brand to receive timely notifications about the upcoming release.