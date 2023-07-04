Jordan Zion 3 x Zion Williamson "Black and White" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Jordan Brand recently introduced the Jordan Zion 3 to honor Zion Williamson's remarkable athleticism and agility on the court. This current edition, inspired by the superstar's climb from Marion, South Carolina, to the NBA, symbolizes his tenacity and endurance in the face of adversity. The sneaker reflects Williamson's ethos of getting "out of the mud," symbolizing his relentless hard work in emerging from obscurity to NBA prominence.

The duo debuted four new versions of their third silhouette, including the "Black and White" hue recently. This recently announced Zion Williamson x Jordan Zion 3 "Black and White" variant, which is completely covered in a Black/White-Laser Orange-Citron Pulse color scheme, will be accessible in December, according to a Nike press release.

Following its debut, this model will be available through Nike's offline as well as online stores, the SNKRS app, and a variety of Jordan Brand retail stores. As reported by Sole Retriever, this colorway will be offered in full-family sizing options including adults, grade school, preschool, and toddler, and will be priced at $140, $110, $90, and $70, respectively.

Jordan Zion 3 x Zion Williamson "Black and White" sneakers feature transparent midsoles

Here's another look at the upcoming shoe (Image via Nike)

Nike's hoops sublabel has frequently provided legendary offerings for their admirers, with the Zion namesake footwear line being one of the most popular collaborations. Nike's latest Jordan Zion 3 product has deepened its relationship with the Pelicans' sensation, and the duo has released four colorways, "Sanctuary," "Fresh Paint," "Mud Sweat and Tear," and "Black White."

The Zion 3 shoes were developed to replicate Williamson's playing technique, which is characterized by a flurry of explosiveness and quickness. The shoe will aid players in three distinct ways--court look and feel, collision defense, and retention. Furthermore, it is boosted by the drop-in midsoles, which are made of Formula 23 foam featuring a Zoom air unit in the forefoot.

According to the official website, other notable features of the model include:

"The stack height is the lowest yet on a Zion signature shoe. This gives players cushion where they need it, but also helps them feel in control of their ground movements, like a tight spin off the low block."

Sneakerologue @Sneakerologue



: Décembre Jordan Zion 3 "Black/White": Décembre Jordan Zion 3 "Black/White"📅: Décembre https://t.co/TbGYujS2Ge

The shoe's top has been inspired by Zion's journey, with a pattern of color splatter made using a three-dimensional simulation of Zion's foot splashing over soil. Meanwhile, the outer layer is meticulously strengthened with TPU chunks to restrain the foot throughout major forward motions, which is a lot more than just an artistic touch.

The design inspiration for the "Black and White" variant of the newly developed Jordan Zion 3 signature shoe is stated in Nike's Newsroom as,

"Zion loves the classic simplicity and power of black and white shoes. Understated but impressive, the shoe doesn’t ask for attention, yet it's undeniably recognizable from afar."

The "Black and White" colorway features white underlays that are topped with black design overlays. This combination further features bold black tongue flaps that are embellished with stark white branding accents. Further, heel counters of the shoe are also complete with black finish. Rounding out the shoe are the transparent midsoles that are perfectly bonded to the outer sole units.

Keep an eye out for the 2023 release of the Zion Williamson x Jordan Zion 3 "Black and White" sneakers. Those interested in purchasing the pair need to download the SNKRS app and check the official Nike site to stay updated on this specific colorway as well as its future variations.

Poll : 0 votes