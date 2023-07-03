Jordan Zion 3 "Sanctuary" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Swoosh label's Jordan Brand expanded its connection with the Pelicans sensation Zion Williamson, with the public unveiling of the Jordan Zion 3 silhouette, which follows the Jordan Zion 2 that debuted in 2022. The duo presented a total of four debut colorways of their third silhouette, which also includes the "Sanctuary" colorway.

The newly designed "Sanctuary" rendition comes entirely wrapped in a Black/Clear Emerald-Cone-Hyper Pink color palette. Interestingly, the Sanctuary hue is inspired by the stained-glass windows of Zion's off-season training facility.

According to a Nike press release, the new Zion Williamson x Jordan Zion 3 "Sanctuary" model will be available in September of this year. After its initial release, sneakerheads can find this model via Nike's offline and online stores, the SNKRS app, and an array of Jordan Brand retail stores. Each pair will retail for $140 USD.

Jordan Zion 3 x Zion Williamson "Sanctuary" colorway comes in Hyper Pink and Emerald Green hues



The Jordan Brand has unveiled the Jordan Zion 3 to commemorate Zion Williamson's remarkable balance of power and quickness on the court. This latest version, inspired by the superstar's rise from Marion, South Carolina, to the NBA, represents his resilience and perseverance in the face of hardship. The sneaker embodies Williamson's credo of coming "out of the mud," reflecting his unwavering hard work in rising from a lowly background to NBA fame.

The Jordan Zion 3 is a masterwork in technical proficiency as well as personal narrative, created expressly for Williamson's blitz-like mix of explosiveness and quickness. This is accomplished by a distinct three-pronged emphasis on security, court feel, and safeguarding against impacts.

Further, a drop-in midsole made of Formula 23 foam, featuring a Zoom Air element in the forefoot, provides dynamic padding for rapid movements.

The shoe's appearance is notable for its low stack elevation, which is the lowest for all of Williamson's trademark footwear. This allows for better ground control, which aids the player in complicated movements like quick spins from the low obstacle. The "Z" insignia on Zion is imprinted in elevated TPU components, which improves lateral confinement.

The upper part of the shoe is inspired by Zion's voyage, with a color splatter created utilizing a three-dimensional rendering of Zion's foot splashing through soil. Through these TPU fragments, the top is carefully reinforced to confine the foot during major lateral movements, which is more than simply an artistic detail.

Conveying his thoughts on the Jordan Zion 3, Zion Williamson has stated that it is nothing short of "crazy."

"This is crazy. It still doesn’t feel real that I have a signature shoe, and here we are with Jordan Brand on my third one. The Zion 3 not only tells my story of making it out the mud, but it is one that I believe many basketball players out there will like because of its low-to-the-ground feel and incredible cushioning."

The "Sanctuary" variant of the modern basketball shoe is predominantly coated in black hues. These black uppers of the shoes are made visually appealing with the touch of emerald green and hyper pink all over the silhouette. The rear heel counters are further accentuated with emerald green branding details, while the uppers of this colorway are complete with bold black lace sets on top.

Rounding out the shoes are the black sole units that feature transparent air components in the midsoles.

Keep an eye out for the Zion Williamson x Jordan Zion 3 "Sanctuary" sneakers, which will be released in 2023. Those interested in obtaining the pair should download the SNKRS app and visit the official Nike website to receive updates on the aforementioned hue and future iterations.

Alongside "Sanctuary," the Jordan Brand has presented three more inaugural colorways that will be offered in the following weeks of this year. The "Black and White," "Mud, Sweat, and Tears," and "Fresh Paint" are the three other colorways of the brand new silhouette that were introduced by the Swoosh's Jordan Brand.

