Nike x Jordan Zion 3 "Mud Sweat and Tears" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike and its co-owned label with Michael Jordan has always maintained dominance in the field of NBA player partnerships. Therefore, they are continuing the legacy with a brand-new signature shoe in collaboration with Zion Williamson, the Zion 3.

Zion Williamson is currently one of the most-hyped players in the NBA's younger generation. He has constantly been at the top of the pyramid, including his debut with a straight 17-point score at the age of 20. Moreover, he came to be known as the debut player with most point per minute.

The Jordan Zion 1 debut signature silhouette was launched in April 2021, which was followed by Zion 2 in 2022. Now, the label has unveiled a Jordan Zion 3 sneaker model. One of the debut colorways of the Jordan Zion 3 is "Mud Sweat and Tear." Although an official release date for the shoe hasn't been revealed by the Swoosh label yet, the press release reports that the shoe will be released in October 2023 via Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers.

The upcoming Nike x Jordan Zion 3 "Mud Sweat and Tears" sneakers come in a Galatic-inspired theme

The upcoming Nike x Jordan Zion 3 "Mud Sweat and Tears" sneakers come clad in a Galatic-inspired theme

Nike's basketball sub-label has often prepared iconic offerings for their fans, and the Zion signature sneaker lineage has been one of the most desired collabs. The latest Zion 3 offering is further expanding Nike's connection with the Pelicans' star. The duo has unveiled a total of four colorways, including "Sanctuary," "Mud Sweat and Tear," "Fresh Paint," and "Black White."

The Zion 3 sneakers were built to represent Williamson's playing style, which both a blitz of strength and speed. The shoe will be supporting players in three specific ways including court feel, impact protection, and containment. Moreover, it is further enhanced with the drop-in midsoles, which is comprised of Formula 23 foam and a Zoom air unit in the forefoot. The official site states,

"The stack height is the lowest yet on a Zion signature shoe. This gives players cushion where they need it, but also helps them feel in control of their ground movements, like a tight spin off the low block."

The latest "Mud Sweat and Tears" colorway comes as an inspiration from Zion's comment that was made in front of Jordan Brand's team. While looking for the inspiration behind the third signature shoe, Zion commented that he is "made out of the mud," pointing out that he has done hard work for his journey from South Carolina to the NBA.

The upper of the shoes comes clad in a color splatter design, created using the 3D imagining of how mud will fly through Zion's foot. The official site introduces the makeover as follows:

"This Mud, Sweat and Tears colorway celebrates the emotional journey of Zion. The galactic-inspired colors combine with the high-gloss mud graphic to drive a dual story of out of this world, yet down to earth."

In the south, the outsoles are given rubber herringbone traction pattern, which helps in enabling quickness. The iconic "Z" branding mark has been added upon the shoe via a raised TPU material upon the lateral side. Lastly, the shoes' reflect Zion's personal story, which is why it is a perfect footwear for his fans.

