Nike Air Force 1 Low Color of the Month “Chocolate” shoes: Everything we know so far

During the first half of 2023, Oregon's Swoosh continued to provide their enduring Nike Air Force 1 footwear model with numerous upgrades. The Swoosh brand celebrated the sneaker model's fourth prosperous decade in 2022, and it appears to be continuing its celebrations this year by producing trendy variations of the shoe.

With the debut of a "Chocolate" makeover for the low-cut Air Force 1 sneaker model, the brand is currently capitalizing on the growing appeal of the Air Force 1 silhouette. The newest brown hue of the Air Force 1 will be included in the "Color of the Month" selection.

Despite no public announcement, the recently revealed Nike Air Force 1 Low Color of the Month "Chocolate" sneakers are reportedly expected to release later this year. The SNKRS app, Nike's offline and online shops, as well as select other linked retail stores, will all sell sneakers.

Nike Air Force 1 Low Color of the Month “Chocolate” shoes are combined with crisp white hues all over

Here's a detailed look at the sneakers (Image via House of Heat)

Following Bruce Kilgore's introduction of the silhouette, Nike Inc. released the popular Nike Air Force 1 shoe type in 1982. The footwear item was initially introduced as basketball gear, but it immediately became prominent in all social groups, including the lifestyle community.

The beginnings of the model are stated on the brand's webpage as follows:

"Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied,” it continues.

Here's a closer look at the toe box (Image via House of Heat)

For the latest launch of 2023, the silhouette's "Color of the Month" series will welcome the new Nike Air Force 1 Low "Chocolate," honoring its rich past. The revised version keeps a lot of the old charm while introducing contemporary improvements, echoing the nostalgia of the 2001 release.

The high-quality chocolate leather structure of the "Chocolate" colorway oozes elegance. The upper, lace sets, lining, and tongue flaps of the shoes are all covered in this earthy hue, creating a unified design that is warm and welcoming.

The selection of a chocolate color scheme immediately brings to mind its counterpart from early 2000, a tribute to the vintage that aficionados of the Nike Air Force 1 are likely to appreciate.

Instead of simply copying the original, the new version gives the classic colorway a modern twist. This version was reinvented to use clean, sharp whites rather than the "Light Straw" accents from the original. These are expertly positioned on the Swoosh, midsole, and laces to give a striking contrast that improves the entire appearance.

Another look at the heel counters (Image via House of Heat)

The layout also includes subtle modifications, including the tongue tags that are chocolate in color and the unpainted AIR symbol at the ankle.

The retro logo on the heel pays homage to the vintage typography, staying loyal to its "Color of the Month" designation. This design choice is sure to please vintage enthusiasts and purists.

Watch for the anticipated Nike Air Force 1 Low Color of the Month "Chocolate" sneakers, which will be offered for sale in shops over the coming weeks of 2023. For those who feel like they must have a pair of these stylish brown footwear, using the SNKRS app or registering on the Swoosh website is an easy way to get notifications when these shoes go on sale.