Top 5 brown Air Jordan sneakers of all time

Earlier this year, the "Shadow Brown" Nike Air Jordan 1 Low debut generated a discourse among sneakerheads over the fresh and intriguing hues of Air Jordan sneakers. Throughout the history of Air Jordan releases, several colorways are distinct from the OGs, and sneaker fans have embraced these variations with open arms. Brown is one of the colorways in the Air Jordan line that is on its way to becoming more prominent.

Yes, you heard it right! The classic Cappuccino, Mocha, and Chocolate are transforming into shoes in the most 'sneaker-licious' ways ever! As a result, many brown Jays have blessed the sneaker world in terms of non-OG colorways and have unexpectedly broken popularity records.

However, despite the fact that there have been many brown Air Jordans launched in the past, only a select few were successful in making it into the top five.

The Air Jordan 4 Retro "Ginger" and four other best brown colorways of Nike Air Jordans

1) Air Jordan 1 Pinnacle "Brown Croc"

The rotation of the AJ1 pinnacle in different iterations never seems to stop. This new "Brown Croc" style is just as classy and unique as sneakerheads expected. This brown Jordan was released in 2015 and immediately secured its spot in the elite of sneakers. The sneaker's construction includes authentic 24K gold accents throughout, and the silhouette's premium leather consists of crocodile texture on the heel and ankle, making it the best pinnacle release to date.

The sneaker also has an all-white sole to complement the brown-based upper and shoe laces. This brown Air Jordan proved to be one of a kind in terms of premium Jordans. The original price of the AJ 1 Pinnacle "Brown Coc" was $400, and in the present day, it retails for around $500 or more at select retail sites and the official Nike retail site.

2) Air Jordan 4 Retro "Ginger"

The legendary AJ 4 is the next silhouette in line to receive a sumptuous update courtesy of Jordan Brand, which is known for putting a modern spin on its classic designs. This premium imitation of the same silhouette as the obsidian-colored AJ 4 "Pinnacle" is coated in wheat colors and given the name "Ginger."

This mockup follows in the footsteps of that shoe. The upper of this shoe is constructed out of high-quality leather, and it sits above a gum sole. In addition to this, you will be able to change the leather laces that come with it for waxed ones instead. Its quilted insoles have finite detailing, as seen on other premium Air Jordan combinations, such as the collaboration with Don C using the Jordan 2. This gives the original model's aesthetic a new spin, and it was also seen on other premium Air Jordan mashups.

The AJ 4 'Ginger' was released in 2016 and is available at select retail sites and the official Nike retail site for $400.

3) Air Jordan 1 'Dark Mocha'

Jordan Brand confirmed that the AJ 1 High "Dark Mocha" would be a part of the brand's Holiday 2020 collection, which was initially rumored around November 2019 regarding its release.

Early mockups featured the pair in a more straightforward and two-tone colorway; nevertheless, an initial look at the Jordan 1 throwback revealed a color scheme that has been seen before and is well-liked within the history of the silhouette. Additionally, the use of "black" genuine nubuck leather along the tongue and throughout the forefoot alludes to the model's initial release year.

Moreover, underlays throughout the shoe indulge in a "Sail" color seen on some of the most-praised Jordans of the year. In contrast, ankle flaps and the bottom heel panel boast the namesake "Dark Mocha" color that immediately justified parallels to Travis Scott's partnership from 2019. Finally, underfoot, the sole units have a combination of an off-white midsole and a "Black" outsole, eschewing the brown hue that would typically be present.

The Air Jordan 1 'Dark Mocha' is available for $200 at the Nike retail site and other select retail sites.

4) Air Jordan 13 Retro Low "Chutney"

SOLELINKS @SOLELINKS FLASH SALE



Air Jordan 13 Retro Low ‘Chutney’ on sale for $104.97 + FREE shipping => FLASH SALEAir Jordan 13 Retro Low ‘Chutney’ on sale for $104.97 + FREE shipping => bit.ly/2wo7OE4 ⚡️ FLASH SALE ⚡️ Air Jordan 13 Retro Low ‘Chutney’ on sale for $104.97 + FREE shipping => bit.ly/2wo7OE4 https://t.co/2VPyF4sTKN

The 'Chutney' colorway of the AJ13 Low was one of the few that had never been restored in the past. But all of that was changed with the release of the model in 2017, which saw it revert to its original form 19 years after it was first introduced. The Chutney coloration featured on the dimpled paneling found on the upper in suede serves as the focal point of the shoe.

Black leather with a textured pattern is used for the toe, while suede in a matching color wraps the mudguard and goes all the way through the heel. The tongue's branding for the Jumpman character has hints of chutney. On the ankle, where there is often a hologram, an additional Jumpman emblem in metallic form emerges instead. The style of the shoe is finished off with a coating of the brownish hue that gives it its namesake.

The AJ 13 Retro Low "Chutney" was released in 2017 and is available for $450 at the official Nike retail sites and selective sneaker retail sites.

5) CLOT x Air Jordan 13 Low "Sepia Stone"

ET Special Cloth @EtSpecialcloth Clot X Air Jordan 13 Low Sepia Stone Canteen Terra Blush going at K36,000. Size 8.5UK 43EUR 27.5CM Clot X Air Jordan 13 Low Sepia Stone Canteen Terra Blush going at K36,000. Size 8.5UK 43EUR 27.5CM https://t.co/bUmgFUgD1X

These one-of-a-kind sneakers, which were produced in conjunction with Edison Chen's CLOT and released at the tail end of 2018, included a wide range of high-quality materials, such as stitched brick-like suede, which is what gives the shoe its "Sepia Stone" designation and covers the majority of the upper, along with pieces of gray and brown.

The brick texture completely took the place of AJ 13's typical whisker-like aesthetic. Despite this, the sneakers are not lacking in any way. The Jumpman insignia have been replaced by the CLOT logo, which is now a gorgeous metallic gold color and represents another substantial departure from what we are used to seeing. In addition, the outsole's perimeter is a crystalline pink that is translucent in places.

This one-of-a-kind brown Jordan sneaker is available at varying prices at select retail sites.

These are the top five brown Air Jordan sneakers for sneakerheads that are different from the usual OG colorways but gained the same popularity.

Poll : 0 votes