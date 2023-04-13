5 best Nike Air Jordan “UNC” colorways of all time

When one mentions the iconic Nike Air Jordan colorways, they will probably start with "Bred," "Chicago," and "UNC." Although the brand has introduced number of classic colorways over the years, the UNC Blue colorway still comes at the top of the list. Most "UNC" color scheme shoes almost immediately sell out and reaches the reseller market at a higher price.

The combination of the "Carolina Blue" and white color scheme has been one of the mainstays on the Jordan line since 1985 when it was introduced upon the Air Jordan 1 sneaker. Subsequently, it was showcaded upon number of other mainline Nike sneakers as well as Jordan sneaker models.

The color scheme is inspired by Jordan's alma mater and the legacy he left at the Chapel Hill. The colorway has often been associated with the NCAA collegiate color scheme across generations. Jordan brand fans are always curious to see the best on the market, and ahead Sportskeeda has compiled a list of five best Nike Air Jordan sneakers one can avail in "UNC" color scheme.

Air Jordan 1 High "Obsidian UNC" and 4 other Nike Air Jordan sneakers one can avail in "UNC" color scheme

1) Nike x Off-White Air Jordan 1 "UNC"

Jacques Slade @kustoo Dear Nike,



I am ready.



Official images of the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 “UNC” Dear Nike,I am ready. Official images of the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 “UNC” https://t.co/yprhoIxf2c

The Off-White x Nike Air Jordan 1 "UNC" sneakers were unveiled as part of the late Virgil Abloh's Met Gala outfit. At the gala, Abloh sported a pair of powder-blue sneakers with a clean all-white LV suit. The sneakers then officially re-released on June 19, 2018, at a retail price of $190.

The shoes are inspired by the original UNC colorway. It boasts a white base upper and powder blue overlays. Pops of orange appear throughout the shoes. The colorway currently resells at StockX for $2954.

2) Air Jordan 1 High "Obsidian UNC"

Air Jordan 1 High "Obsidian UNC" (Image via Sporskeeda)

The Jordan Brand released multiple color schemes with the "UNC" makeover, one of the best being the Air Jordan 1 High "Obsidian UNC," which combined the light blue with dark blue in contrast. The shoes come clad in a Sail/ Obsidian/ University Blue color scheme. The pair features similar design to the "UNC Patent" color scheme, which was released in February 2019.

The entire shoe is made up of smooth leather material. The Air Jordan 1 High "Obsidian UNC" was released on August 31, 2019, at a retail price of $160. The shoe was released with an extra set of UNC-hued laces. The shoe can currently be availed at StockX for a reseller price of $430.

3) Air Jordan 4 "UNC"

kasutkicks @kasutkicks Nike Air Jordan 4 in “UNC” colorway. Coming soon in 2021. What do you think of this colorway? Is it a COP or a DROP Nike Air Jordan 4 in “UNC” colorway. Coming soon in 2021. What do you think of this colorway? Is it a COP or a DROP https://t.co/BOUYtcgmIC

Under Michael Jordan's eponymous sneaker lineage, Air Jordan 4 is one of the most recognized shoes of all time. The sneaker comes in multiple hues and manage to win hearts with them. Moreover, the shoe's upper comes constructed out University Blue-hued leather.

The blue leather contrasts with the OG mesh netting detail placed upon the tongues and quarter panels. A cement platter print is added upon the sole unit. The look was released on April 8, 2021, for $200 and currently resells at StockX for $500.

4) Air Jordan 1 Low "UNC"

Air Jordan 1 Low "UNC" (Image via Sportskeeda)

Air Jordan 1 Low UNC made was launched via Nike on July 27, 2021. The pair comes in a White/Dark Powder Blue/Obsidian color scheme. The upper of the sneakers comes constructed out of a white-hued premium leather material. The white upper contrasts with the blue overlays and the iconic black swoosh.

The Jordan Black Wings logo is accentuated upon the heel and arrives in both kid and adult sizes. The black woven tongue finishes off the design. The retail price of the shoes was $90, but with the high demand and popularity, the reseller price for the shoes currently is $249 via StockX

5) Air Jordan 3 "UNC"

soulsnatchingkicks @ssnatchingkicks #playboisoles

Jordan 3 “UNC” (2020)

DS OG ALL

Multiple sizes available

DM TO PURCHASE Jordan 3 “UNC” (2020)DS OG ALLMultiple sizes availableDM TO PURCHASE #playboisolesJordan 3 “UNC” (2020) DS OG ALLMultiple sizes available ❄️DM TO PURCHASE 🐰 https://t.co/3dy8E9986z

Reminiscing MJ's career, the Jordan brand released a University of North Carolina-themed makeover on the Air Jordan 3 sneaker model. Distinct details such as the embroidered UNC logo on the tongue is replaced with their signature Jumpman logo.

The silhouette comes clad in white tumbled upper, grey elephant print mudguards, and valor blue details. The sneakers were released on March 7, 2020, for $190. Currently, it can be availed for $583.

Other than aformentioned five, Jordan brand infused its iconic "University of North Carolina" inspired color scheme over the range of its product.

Poll : 0 votes