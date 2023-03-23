5 best Air Jordan 13 colorways

The Air Jordan brand started in 1984 when Nike signed a then-rookie basketball player named Michael Jordan to an endorsement deal. At the time, Nike was still a relatively small brand in the world of basketball sneakers, and they were looking for a way to compete with larger brands like Adidas and Converse.

Nike designer Peter Moore was tasked with designing a signature shoe for Jordan, and he came up with the Air Jordan 1. The shoe featured the Swoosh company's innovative Air cushioning technology and was designed to stand out on the court in its bold red and black colorway. The sneaker model was a hit, quickly becoming one of the most popular basketball shoes on the market.

The model has been released in various colorways for many decades. However, with so many colorways to select, it can be hard to know which ones to invest in. Moreover, some of the best colorways of the sneaker model were released back in the 90s. Dressed in a unique and minimalistic color palate, these Air Jordan 13 sneakers remain ever gold for the sneaker community.

Despite being released in 90s, these five Air Jordan 13 sneakers are still among some of the best colorways released by the brand

1) Air Jordan 13 Black / True Red - White

Jordan XIII Black / True Red - White (Image via Jordan)

The sneaker model featured a black leather upper with a white leather overlay on the toe and a red Jumpman logo on the tongue. The midsole is black with a red outsole and a red Jumpman logo on the heel.

This colorway was originally released in 1998 and was worn by Michael Jordan during his final season with the Chicago Bulls. While back then, it retailed for $125, the current prices of the shoe vary from $150 to $230.

2) Air Jordan 13 Black / True Red

Jordan XIII Black / True Red (Image via Jordan)

Another OG Jordan 13 that was released in 1998. Featuring a black leather upper with a red suede overlay on the heel and midsole, the tongue flaunts a red Jumpman logo and the signature holographic "eye" on the heel.

The shoe was worn by Michael Jordan during his final season with the Chicago Bulls. It has since been re-released several times over the years, most recently in 2020 as part of the "Flint" pack. The original price of the shoe was $125, but now it retails for $235.

3) Air Jordan 13 White / True Red - Black

Jordan XIII White / True Red - Black (Image via Jordan)

The model, introduced in 1997, was the debut shoe for Jordan Brand's signature series. Like its predecessors, its panther-inspired design was a conversation starter on the court. The original price was $125, which now retails for $200.

The shoe features a clean white leather upper with black accents on the midsole, with a red outsole and Jumpman logo. True red accents on the tongue, heel, and outsole add a pop of color and make this shoe stand out from the crowd.

4) Air Jordan 13 Black / Chutney Low

Jordan XIII Black / Chutney Low (Image via Jordan)

The sneaker model debuted in 1997, leading to Jordan brand's transition to more overtly lifestyle color palettes. The highly awaited re-introduction of the Nike Jordan 13 Retro Low OG "Chutney" happened in 2017. While the original price of the sneaker was $125, it now now retails for $300.

The shoe features a sleek chutney-colored leather upper Jumpman logo and heels with contrasting complete black accents on the midsole. Moreover, the use of suede on the side panels and tongue adds a premium touch to the shoe's design.

5) Air Jordan 13 Navy / Metallic Silver - Black - Carolina Blue Low

Jordan XIII Navy / Metallic Silver - Black - Carolina Blue Low (Image via Jordan)

This is a classic silhouette that was originally released in 1998. The shoe features a navy blue leather upper with metallic silver accents on the Jumpman logo. The midsole is black with a white outsole and a Carolina blue Jumpman logo on the bottom.

It was inspired by Michael Jordan's cat-like quickness on the court. The shoe features a unique panther paw-like outsole and a "hidden" holographic Jumpman logo on the heel that represents the eye of the panther. While it was initially sold for $125, the shoe now retails for around $200 to $350.

AJ 13 is a timeless classic that has remained popular since its release in 1997. Even after all these years, these pieces are some of the best colorways of the sneaker model.

