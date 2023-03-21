5 best Air Jordan 3 colorways that are wildly popular

The Air Jordan 3 is more than just a basketball shoe, it's a cultural icon that has stood the test of time. From the first time Michael Jordan laced up a pair on the court in 1988, to today's sneakerheads who collect every colorway, it is a shoe that transcends generations.

With its sleek design and bold features, the sneaker model is the perfect canvas for a wide range of colorways. From classic hues to vibrant pops of color, the sneakers have been released in countless colorways over the years, each with its own unique style and story.

From the original "Black Cement" to the "Varsity Royal" release, the Air Jordan 3 has seen it all, with each colorway bringing its own personality and style to the table.

Animal Instinct, Rust Pink, and 3 other Air Jordan 3 colorways that are wildly popular

1) Jordan 3 Retro Pure Money

Retro Pure Money All-White is a true classic that combines minimalist design with premium materials for a look that is both understated and eye-catching. Originally released in 2007, this sneaker quickly became a fan favorite thanks to its clean white leather upper, silver elephant print accents, and icy translucent outsole.

The price tag for this pair currently varies approximately between $120 to $505, depending on the sneaker retailers.

2) Jordan 3 Retro JTH Bio

Air Jordan 3 Retro JTH Bio is a collaboration between Nike and Justin Timberlake. Released in 2018, this sneaker features a unique colorway that is both bold and subtle at the same time.

The reinvented model had a tan upper suede with a tan reflective swoosh for a touch of shine. It also has a black elephant pattern on the heel and toe for a splash of color to complement the white and black midsole. The price range of this pair varies depending on the size, starting from $200 to $964.

3) Air Jordan 3 Retro Rust Pink

The Air Jordan 3 Retro Rust Pink is a striking and unique colorway that was released in 2021. The sneakers feature a bold combination of Rust Pink, Sail, and Crimson, giving it a standout look that is sure to turn heads.

The upper is constructed from a mix of suede and leather, with Rust Pink dominating the base, and an accent of Sail and Crimson adding depth and contrast. The iconic elephant print appears in a tonal Sail color, providing a subtle texture that complements the overall design. The shoe currently retails for $354.

4) Air Jordan 3 Retro Cyber Monday

Retro Cyber Monday is a sleek and stylish sneaker that was released in 2016. This colorway is a departure from the bold and vibrant hues that are often associated with Air Jordan sneakers, instead opting for a more understated and minimalist look.

The upper is constructed from premium black leather, with no flashy accents or prints to distract from the clean and simple design. The only hint of color comes from the white midsole, adding just the right amount of contrast to make the sneaker pop. It is available for $230.

5) Air Jordan 3 Animal Instinct

The Air Jordan 3 Animal Instinct is a wild and eye-catching sneaker that was released in 2020. This colorway is inspired by the animal kingdom, featuring a mix of animal prints and textures that give it a unique and ferocious look.

The upper is constructed from a mix of pony hair, with a black base and accents of Sail and Crimson adding depth and contrast. The iconic elephant print appears in a tonal black color, providing a subtle texture that complements the overall design. The price tag for this one is $225.

The combination of performance and style was unparalleled at the time the Air Jordan 3 was released, and it set a new standard for what a basketball shoe could be. With its signature elephant print, Air Jordan 3 quickly became a favorite among athletes and sneaker enthusiasts alike.

