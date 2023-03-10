"They look like aged black cements": Fans compare upcoming Air Jordan 3 "Oreo" sneakers

According to various sneaker outlets, Nike will soon release Air Jordan 3 "Oreo" sneakers as part of their Holiday 2023 collection. Sneakerheads aren't responding very positively to the label's recent post of a first glimpse at the pair.

After observing the overflowing comments of the fans on social media platforms, it seems like they are mainly comparing the new AJ 3 "Oreo" sneakers to the AJ 3 "Black Cement" released in 2018.

A sneakerhead, @robnaj, commented on Instagram:

"They look like aged black cements"

Many others are making the connection between Air Jordan 3 "Oreo" and "Black Cement," so this is not the only one. Even a few fans have stated that they would prefer to have the old "Black Cement" model returned rather than the upcoming "Oreo" one because the new model is simply a reimagined version of that one.

Fans' reaction to upcoming Air Jordan 3 "Oreo" sneakers

AJ 3 "Oreo" will come dressed in coconut milk, black, cement gray, and off-noir. However, the 2018 release of "Black Cement" came with a black, gray, white, and red-cement colorway.

As per the fans, they are both quite similar. With one glance, it will be difficult to tell which pair is "Oreo" and which is "Black Cement." Due to this reason, fans are not happy with the "Oreo" release, and they want their "Black Cement" sneakers back.

However, not every sneaker lover is too disappointed with this new model. A few liked the Air Jordan 3 "Oreo" sneakers on their first look and are excited to grab them once they are released. Here are some instances.

@avale002, a sneakerhead commented:

"These a must"

@jmolli16 commented:

"These r actually pretty nice"

Overall, the fans' reaction to AJ 3 "Oreo" is kind of bittersweet. Some want their "Black Cement" back, and some are eagerly waiting for the "Oreo" drop. Either way, Air Jordan will be a sensation amongst the sneakerhead community.

More about the upcoming Air Jordan 3 "Oreo" sneakers

The new AJ 3 "Oreo" will be released on Holiday 2023 for a retail price of $200. It will be exclusively available in women's sizes.

The sneakers are rumored to take on the iconic 'Oreo' color scheme by primarily employing black and off noir on the top, with coconut milk embossing the midsole and ankle to create a weathered effect. Both the eye stay and the elephant pattern that encircles the forefoot and rear of the shoe are rendered in cement gray.

AJ 3 was the third signature shoe of NBA superstar Michael Jordan and was designed by Tinker Hatfield, who also designed several other iconic Air Jordan models.

This marked a significant shift from the first two versions in terms of both design and technology. It had a midfoot "elephant print" overlay, a Jumpman logo on the tongue, and an obvious Air-Sole unit on the heel for better cushioning.

The model was a huge commercial success for Nike and is widely considered one of the most important and influential sneakers of all time. It has since been re-released numerous times in various colorways, and remains a highly sought-after shoe among collectors and sneakerheads alike.

