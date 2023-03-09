Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Iced Lilac" sneakers: Price and more details explored

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned label has continued to gain a lot of popularity over its time in the sneaker field. The label's Air Jordan lineage currently has a lot of relevance in pop culture and after releasing iconic makeovers in 2022, the label is planning to continue some banger releases this year as well.

The brand recently unveiled a brand new makeover upon Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers with a "Iced Lilac" colorway in a vibrant and contrasting shade panel.

The official release date for Air Jordan 1 Low "Iced Lilac" sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet Sneaker News, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app, and select retailers in spring 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Iced Lilac" sneakers, which will reportedly be released in spring 2023

More about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Iced Lilac" sneakers, which will reportedly be released in spring 2023

Michael Jordan kick-started his partnership with the swoosh label in 1984 and this iconic collaboration can be credited with releasing one of the most beloved and legendary sneaker lineages of all time. The duo launched their first signature shoe to the public in 1985 via the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model and have continued to rule over the sneaker market even till now.

The Air Jordan sneaker lineage has created a permanent link between the basketball and sneaker world. It has continued to appear in iconic makeovers alongside many collaborative makeovers. The official site states about this partnership:

"Along the way, Jordan redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The official Jordan site introduces the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model as:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents."

The latest sneakers come clad in a "Black / Iced Lilac / White" color scheme, constructed out of leather material. The base and underlay of the sneakers are clad in a lilac hue, which is affixed upon the perforated toeboxes and inner lining. It further continues upon the swoosh logos on both medial and lateral profiles.

Lilac infuses a floral aesthetic with the Jumpman branding upon the otherwise black tongues, contrasting with the black leather overlays, which are afficed upon mid-panel, heels, and toe caps. Another hue is added to the mix with white midsoles in the south. The look is finished off with lilac translucent rubber outsoles.

An official release date for the sneaker hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet, however, the pair is rumored to release in spring 2023 at an expected price of $120 via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers.

