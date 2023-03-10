"Thankyou. I almost shed a tear": Fans appreciate return of Air Jordan 9 "Powder Blue"

A classic pair of shoes, the Air Jordan 9 "Powder Blue," was first introduced by Nike in 1993. This model is one of the most popular Air Jordans ever made, and it has a unique design that sets it apart from other basketball shoes of its time.

The model has been re-released many times over the years, and now, in 2024, Nike will reintroduce the pair again to sneakerheads for its 30th anniversary. The sneaker label has released glimpses of the upcoming shoes, and fans are already excited about it.

A fan of the classic "Powder Blue" sneakers, @henokb3, commented on Instagram:

"Thank you. I almost shed a tear."

This comment reflects the excitement of the sneakerhead community and the supremacy of the classic "Powder Blue" Nike silhouette even after all these years.

Fan reaction to the return of Air Jordan 9 "Powder Blue"

Fan reaction to the return of AJ 9 "Powder Blue" (Image via Sportskeeda)

The classic AJ 9 "Powder Blue" has become some of the most popular sneakers of all time. The sneaker has become a must-have for both sneakerheads and casual wearers ever since its 1993 introduction.

Its combination of classic design and modern materials makes it a favorite among shoe lovers. The "Powder Blue" colorway is particularly popular, as it adds an extra level of style to the iconic silhouette.

Now, as it is coming back in 2024 for its 30th anniversary, all the sneaker lovers are getting hyped.

Fan comment (Image via Instagram)

On social media, comments from fans about the comeback of the Air Jordan 9 "Powder Blue" are gushing with love and admiration. They are happy to get back their classic Jordan silhouette.

@jezzychrist1, a fan commented:

"Thank GOD!!!! FINALLY!!!!!!"

Another fan @da_sequel_23 commented:

"YEEEEES🤤🤤🤤"

And the numbers are going up without any control! The only thing that they are upset about is the release date. The decision by Nike to sell the pair in 2024 rather than announce it now has caused complaints among sneakerheads. Now they are just restless!

All about the classic Air Jordan 9 "Powder Blue"

The "Powder Blue" colorway features a white leather upper with accents of powder blue on the midsole, outsole, and inner lining. The shoe also includes a black and gray accent and a red Jumpman logo on the tongue.

Although the Air Jordan 9 was designed by Tinker Hatfield, Michael Jordan had already retired from basketball when the shoe was released. Instead, the design was inspired by Jordan's love of global travel and the international appeal of basketball.

The sneaker model also features several unique design elements, including a woven Jumpman logo on the tongue and a "rising sun" pattern on the sole. The Air Jordan 9 "Powder Blue" was re-released in 2002 and 2010, with each release garnering significant attention from sneakerheads and Jordan fans alike.

The shoe is still a favorite among basketball players and collectors, and many people consider it to be one of the most recognizable Air Jordans ever made. Now, sneakerheads must wait a full year to purchase the model.

Poll : 0 votes