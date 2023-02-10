Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "French Blue College Grey" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned label has gained a lot of pop-cultural relevance and popularity in the sneaker field. The duo led a successful 2022 year and are now planning to continue the banger releases through 2023. As a nod to Michael Jordan's beloved jersey number, the Jordan label unofficially declared 2023 as the "Jordan Year" earlier this year.

Therefore the label is releasing multiple old-school and retro releases to reminisce MJ's golden days in 2023. The latest to appear is the Air Jordan 1 Low "French Blue College Grey" makeover, which brings Georgetown vibes to the sneaker. The silhouette is clad in vibrant and contrasting shades and will be available exclusively in women's sizes.

The swoosh label hasn't yet announced an official release date for the Air Jordan 1 Low "French Blue College Grey" sneakers. However, according to media outlet Sole Retriever, the sneaker pair will be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in September 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "French Blue College Grey" sneakers

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "French Blue College Grey" sneakers will be released exclusively in women's sizes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Michael Jordan's partnership with Nike can be credited to releasing one of the most beloved and iconic sneaker lineages of all time. The duo kick-started their journey by launching the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model in 1985, and have continued to rule over the sneaker market.

The Air Jordan sneaker lineage created a permanent fusion between the basketball, fashion, and sneaker worlds. The Air Jordan 1 silhouette has continued to appear in iconic colorways alongside many collaborative takes, subsequently increasing the popularity of the sneaker model and Michael Jordan.

Michael Jordan is known for his success on the court during basketball games; however, apart from basketball, his name is also legendary in the sneaker industry. The collaboration between the swoosh label and MJ is regarded as one of the pinnacles of his career, and Nike highlights both of their successes.

"Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The official Nike site introduces the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model,

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents."

French Blue College Grey is the latest makeover on the Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker. The silhouette's makeover is similar to Georgetown Hoyas' signature blue and grey palette.

The combination bears a striking resemblance to April 2, 2022-released Air Jordan 1 High "Georgetown" sneakers. The silhouette comes clad in a 'French Blue/Black/College Grey/Sail' color scheme.

The upper comes constructed out of smooth leather material. The underlays come clad in a college grey hue wrapped in French blue overlays. The look is finished with slick black swoosh logos and branding details, including the Jumpman logo and winged-basketball insignias. The pair is expected to release via Nike and select retailers for $110.

