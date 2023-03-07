"That blue sets it right": Why do fans love the icy bottoms on Nike Air Jordan 11 "Cement Grey" sneakers?

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned label, Jordan, is focusing its energy on returning the retro colorways to sneakerheads in 2023. The swoosh label announced earlier that 2023 will be a "Jordan Year," as an unofficial nod to Michael Jordan's iconic jersey number.

The duo has constantly tried to offer the best technology and color schemes to their fans. The upcoming Air Jordan 11 Low "Cement Grey" seems to be a fusion of the Air Jordan 11 "Cool Grey" and Air Jordan 11 "Concord."

The upper of the shoe is similar to Nike Air Jordan 11 "Cool Grey," while the sole unit with an Icy Blue color is inspired by the Air Jordan 11 "Concord." The fusion of the two features has impressed sneakerheads, with many praising the Icy Blue in particular. They have taken to social media to express their excitement about the shoe.

Fans can't stop talking about the Icy Blue outsoles on the Nike Air Jordan 11 Low "Cement Grey" sneakers

The latest Air Jordan 11 Low "Cement Grey" sneakers are one of the most anticipated and celebrated color schemes of the Summer 2023 retro collection. The pair of sneakers were revealed to the public via an official press release on March 3, 2023.

After netizens saw the shoe, they couldn't control their excitement and took to Twitter to talk about the shoe. While some said that they love the color, others appreciated the design and said that the color "sets it right."

The sneakers feature icy blue outsoles that are translucent, while the upper is similar to the Air Jordan 11 "Cool Grey." It features a white mesh base and grey patent leather overlays. The added Icy Blue detail complements the shades in the sneaker model.

The sneakers feature multiple Icy Blue details, and the first to capture the attention was Icy Blue translucent outsoles. Many fans were impressed by the overall look, especially because the outsoles resembled the iconic "Concord" makeover.

Fans were also delighted by the pop of icy blue upon branding details including the "Jumpman" logo on the heel tabs. The shoe is kept simple and clean through the fusion of retro details upon a modernistic style. The shoe is bound to do well within sneaker community.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 11 Low "Cement Grey" sneakers

Basketball Sneakers @HotHotSneakers Jordan brand unveils the Air Jordan 11 Low “Cement Grey” as part of Summer 2023 lineup, set for April 1st. Jordan brand unveils the Air Jordan 11 Low “Cement Grey” as part of Summer 2023 lineup, set for April 1st. https://t.co/LP6Iu5SWUB

The Nike Air Jordan 11 sneaker model was originally debuted by the swoosh label in 1996 as the 11th signature shoe model of Michael Jordan. The sneaker design was a brainchild of the swoosh label's veteran and designer Tinker Hatfield.

The official site introduces the Air Jordan 11 sneaker model:

"The Air Jordan XI lent MJ's return a touch of class. Its patent leather shine spoke of aerodynamics while embodying an informal elegance. It was and instant favorite among players."

The latest sneaker to extend the list is the Air Jordan 11 Low "Cement Grey" sneakers. It comes clad in a "White/University Blue/Cement Grey" color scheme. The upper of the sneakers comes constructed out of white mesh material, which offers lightweight, sturdy, yet supportive features to the sneaker model.

The tongue and laces are given a tonal white hue. The overlays of the sneakers around the toe boxes and the mudguards come clad in light cement grey. The pair is slated to release on April 1, 2023.

