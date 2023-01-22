Nike Air Max 95 "Black/University Blue" shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

Nike has a wide variety of sneaker styles, but not all of them have achieved the same level of success as the Nike Air Max 95, which has grown to become an industry standard over time. The athletic clothing company is currently preparing to release another "Black/University Blue" color of the silhouette.

In the coming weeks, the Nike Air Max 95 "Black/University Blue" iteration is set to spur the footwear industry. Keep an eye out for foliated shoe releases in the future, which will be distributed by Nike's online store and other retail partners.

Fans will need to wait for the confirmed release date of this trendy footwear design. The expected retail price for each pair is $175 USD.

Nike Air Max 95 shoes will arrive in "Black/University Blue" makeup with prominent Air unit underfoot

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air Max 95 Black University Blue colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

With the introduction of the Air Max 1, Nike began the Air Max genealogy. Tinker Hatfield created the silhouette, which quickly rose to become one of the most well-liked shoe categories.

The Swoosh provided the following information about Nike Air Max’s lineage and origin on its website:

“Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. The Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, the next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking colour combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

Since its inception, the Air Max 1 has already launched numerous permutations, with the Air Max 95 being the most well-known and numerous makeovers, partnerships, and GRs have been created due to the model's success.

小言 @ko_go_to Sergio Lozano design, the Air Max 95, will soon be releasing in a new “Black/University Blue” colorway for Spring 2023.＞＞



Nike Air Max 95

Color: Black/University Blue

Style Code: FJ4217-002

Release Date: 2023

Price: $175 Sergio Lozano design, the Air Max 95, will soon be releasing in a new “Black/University Blue” colorway for Spring 2023.＞＞Nike Air Max 95Color: Black/University BlueStyle Code: FJ4217-002Release Date: 2023Price: $175 https://t.co/CyxBWa5XlT

The Beaverton company's Air Max cushioning line has been dominated this winter by "Black/University Blue." Following the darker color scheme of the Air Max Plus and Air Max 90, Sergio Lozano's creation now features a rarely seen vivid blue accent.

Nike also highlights the design of its widely admired Air Max 95 silhouette as:

“There are layers to the Air Max 95. Sporting a grooved design, these were the first Nike shoes to don a forefoot Air unit. And debuting with a black sole, unheard of at the time, these kicks looked fresh no matter where you stepped.”

The Nike Air Max 95's leather, nubuck, and mesh uppers here are exposed in the gloomy, pitch-black shade for the first time since the summer. Strikes of vivid "University Blue" start to develop the winterized combination through its full-length air bubble underneath as they are color-matched throughout its sole unit.

Take a closer look at the heel counters of the arriving shoes (Image via Nike)

The dazzling blue color extends around the top in detail along the lace loops as well as the lining of the tongue tab and heel Swoosh eventually coming to an end near the heel tab and insole brand trimmings.

Prepare for the forthcoming 2023 release of the Nike Air Max 95 "Black/University Blue" colorway. To receive timely information on the rollout specified above, interested parties can instantly register on Swoosh's official website or download the SNKRS app.

Poll : 0 votes