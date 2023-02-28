Nike Air Jordan 1 "University Blue Toe" sneakers: Price, release date, and more details explored

Nike's sub-label and Michael Jordan's eponymous label, Jordan, is often credited for releasing one of the most popular and commercially successful sneaker lineages ever. The duo has constantly worked together to evolve its technologies and color schemes. Now, as the label slowly approaches its 40th anniversary, it is focusing on its 1985-debuted Air Jordan 1 sneaker model.

The Jordan label announced 2023 as "Jordan Year" as a homage to MJ's iconic "23" jersey number. Hence, this year, the label seems to focus on the retro colorways of Air Jordan 1.

After previously unveiling a "Retro Spring Summer 2023" collection, AJ1 "Celtics," AJ1 "Washed Black," and more, the latest OG color scheme appearing upon Air Jordan 1 High is "University Blue Toe."

An official release date for the shoe hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet, however, according to the sneaker media outlet Sole Retriever, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app and select retailers on July 8, 2023.

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 "University Blue Toe" sneakers will be released in full family sizes

Michael Jordan's partnership with Nike permanently altered the sneaker and basketball worlds. The duo's iconic Air Jordan sneaker lineage can be linked with merging the fashion and sneaker world with the rough game of basketball.

All of this could be possible because of the pro-NBA player Michael Jordan. The legend grew his popularity by signing a lifetime deal with the swoosh label and growing his Jordan brand.

Nike label introduces the backstory of MJ's hustle,

"It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected."

The site further talks about Michael Jordan and his iconic sneaker lineage,

"Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

However, it was the infamous Air Jordan 1 silhouette that took over the hearts of sneakerheads as well as the Jordan label. This is also why the silhouette is being released in myriad makeovers every year without fail.

The latest makeover to appear over the debuted Air Jordan 1 High sneaker model is the "University Blue Toe." A similar color scheme was launched in March 2021 with the Air Jordan 1 High Retro OG "University Blue." It quickly sold out and gained a high price in the reseller market.

This release is a second chance for those who missed out in 2021. The pair features the classic "Black Toe" color scheme upon the silhouette and adds the University Blue, famously abbreviated as UNC, upon the vamp underlays. The UNC hue is added to the ankle collars, with "Nike Air" branding upon tongues and heel overlays.

A white hue is added to the midfoot panels and tongue tags. Lastly, the jet Black hue is added upon the tongues, laces, mudguards, and eyelets. The pair will be released via Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers globally on July 8, 2023.

The pair will be dropped in men's sizes for $180, grade-school sizes for $140, pre-school sizes for $85, and toddler sizes for $70.

