Nike Air Jordan 1 Low SE "Ice Blue" sneakers: Where to buy, price and more explored

Michael Jordan's eponymous sub-label under Nike releases iconic silhouettes throughout the year, and as it slowly approaches its 40th anniversary, the label is focusing on Air Jordan 1. The label is highlighting its debut silhouette with the launch of multiple colorways and new iterations every year through collabs, GRs, and retro OG's.

The signature Air Jordan 1 silhouette showcases modern and unique designs. The latest colorway over the low-top silhouette is "Ice Blue." The Air Jordan 1 Low "Ice Blue" sneakers will be launched as special edition sneakers in women's exclusive sizes.

An official release date for the sneakers hasn't been announced by Nike yet, however, according to Sole Retriever, the pair will be launched in early 2023 via Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers.

The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low SE "Ice Blue" sneakers will be released exclusively in women's sizes in 2023

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low SE "Ice Blue" sneakers releasing exclusively in women's sizes in 2023 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The emergence of basketball culture and fashion can be traced back to the 1980s when NBA legend Michael Jordan signed a deal with Nike. Despite the various adversities faced by the legend, he has an illustrious career. The swoosh label introduces the story of the silhouette as,

“Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.”

The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low has proven to be a significant offering for the label, particularly in 2022. The silhouette will also don multiple makeovers, such as - "Black Toe," "SNKRS Day Korea," "Celtics," and "UNC To Chicago," all slated to make their debut in 2023.

Now, the label's "Ice Blue" makeover was revealed to be a clean design and comes in a minimalistic aesthetic. The shoe's upper is made of an all-leather material with tumbled detailings. The shoes come in a "Sail / Dark Powder Blue / Ice Blue" color scheme.

The underlay and base layer is clad in an ice-blue hue, contrasting with the sail-hued tumbled leather overlays. The overlays are featured upon the toe boxes, lacing system, heel counters, and the swooshes logo on both the medial and lateral profiles.

小言 @ko_go_to The Air Jordan 1 Low “Ice Blue” is a brand new women’s exclusive release that will be available early 2023.＞＞



Air Jordan 1 Low WMNS “Ice Blue”

Color: Sail/Dark Powder Blue-Ice Blue

Style Code: DV1299-104

Release Date: Spring 2023

The vamp features a perforated pattern to offer optimum ventilation. Dark Powder Blue can be seen accentuated over the branding details. The swooshes logo on both profiles is outlined with a dark powder blue hue.

The hue is extended over branding details, such as the iconic Jumpman logo over the nylon tongue and the popular winged basketball logo over the heel counters. The look is rounded out with classic air midsoles and rubber ice blue outsoles, which provide comfort and cushioning.

One can avail the sneakers on the official e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers in Spring 2023 at a retail price of $120. Stay tuned for further updates of this colorway.

