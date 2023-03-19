Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Recycled Grind" sneakers: Price, release date, and more explored

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned label, Jordan Brand, can be credited with releasing one of the most pop-culturally relevant sneaker lineages of all time. The duo has collectively worked to raise the popularity of their iconic sneaker lineage, Air Jordan, by launching brand new interesting colorways on their silhouettes.

Michael Jordan's eponymous label earlier this year announced 2023 as a "Jordan Year" in honor of MJ's legendary jersey number. The label has consistently provided its consumers with vibrant makeovers, especially on the fan-favorite Air Jordan 1 sneaker model. Now, the latest makeover to appear over the Air Jordan 1 Mid sneaker is the "Recycled Grind."

The pair is clad in vibrant hues, which are perfect for your little sneakerheads, as the shoe will be solely released in Kids sizes. The Air Jordan 1 Mid "Recycled Grind" sneakers can be availed on the e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers like Finish Line and JD Sports retailers, starting March 17, 2023.

More about the newly released Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Recycled Grind" sneakers

The newly released Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Recycled Grind" (Image via Sportskeeda)

Michael Jordan kickstarted his partnership with Nike in 1984 and forever altered both the fashion and basketball worlds, merging them with an iconic pair of sneakers. The duo debuted their Air Jordan 1 sneaker model in 1985. Since then, the pair has continued to receive uncountable makeovers and collaborations.

The Air Jordan 1 silhouette is one of the most beloved sneaker models for Jordan fans and enthusiasts. The signature silhouette has ruled the sneaker sphere for almost four decades. The shoe popularity can be credited to Michael Jordan's legendary exploits as a basketball player. The site describes the partnership:

"Along the way, Jordan redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The swoosh label site introduces the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model as:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents."

The latest Air Jordan 1 Mid "Recycled Grind" sneakers come clad in a "Glacier Ice Citron Pulse / Action Green" color scheme. The upper is constructed out of a mix of leather and nylon material. The glacier ice hue is added across the quarter panels, toeboxes and collars.

The citron pulse shade is added on the panels of mudguards and heel overlays. The action green hue dresses collar overlays and eyestay area. Another hue is added into the mix with the yellow tongue, which contrasts with white laces.

The most prominent detail, though, is the addition of recycled swooshes, which feature splatter paint detailing. Furthermore, the outsoles continues the similar theme with the semi-translucent icy blue recycled construct.

The latest sneaker was released on the e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers in kids sizes including Grade-school sizing for $120, pre-school sizing for $80 and toddler sizing for $65.

Poll : 0 votes