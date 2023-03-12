Nike Air Jordan 1 "Medium Soft Pink" sneakers: Price and more details explored

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned label Jordan has continued to garner a lot of attention and reach new heights in popularity. The label has grown in many respects, expanding its relevance in pop culture as well as its position in the sneaker industry. Now, as the label slowly draws closer to its 40th anniversary, it is paying special attention to its Air Jordan 1 sneaker model.

The label has continued to reveal multiple makeovers for the silhouette's high and low models. Yet, in comparison, the mid-top model's refashioning has been slow. Now, extending the Air Jordan 1 Mid catalog, the label has introduced a "Medium Soft Pink" makeover. The makeover introduces vibrant, vivid, and striking hues to the sneaker.

The official release date for the Air Jordan 1 "Medium Soft Pink" sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet, although, according to the media outlet Sole Retriever, the pair will be launched via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in July 2023. The sneakers will be releasing exclusively in kids' sizes.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 "Medium Soft Pink" sneakers, to be released exclusively in kids' sizes

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 "Medium Soft Pink" sneakers will be released exclusively in kids' sizes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Michael Jordan and Nike kick-started their iconic partnership in 1984 and forever linked the worlds of basketball, fashion, and sneakers together. The duo introduced their popular and beloved Air Jordan sneaker line with the launch of Air Jordan 1 in 1985. Since then, the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model has continued to become one of the most beloved and pop-culturally relevant silhouettes.

The duo's first signature shoe has undergone multiple makeovers over the years and continued to rule upon the sneaker sphere even after almost four decades. The shoe has been made popular due to multiple reasons, with one of the most prominent being Michael Jordan's legendary history as a basketball player. The official site describes the partnership, saying:

"Along the way, Jordan redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The official Nike site introduces the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model as:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents."

The latest sneaker to be introduced is the Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Medium Soft Pink," which comes clad in a "White / Medium Soft Pink / Fierce Pink" color scheme. The upper of the sneakers is constructed out of leather material.

The base of the shoe is clad in a medium soft pink hue, which is accentuated upon the perforated vamp, laces, inner lining, and the iconic profile swooshes on medial and lateral sides. The tonal pink hue is also accented upon the winged basketball and the Jumpman logo.

Contrasting shades of Fierce Pink are added to the shoe's overlays, which are placed upon the mudguards, ankle collars, heel counters, and the lacing system. Another hue is added to the mix with white leather quarter panels and midsoles. The look is finally finished off with titular rubber outsoles.

The pair is rumored to release in July 2023 via the official e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers in GS, PS, and TD sizes, which will retail for $110, $75, and $65, respectively.

