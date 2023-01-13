Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Space Jam" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned label is leaning towards a retro theme in its 2023 catalog. After revealing the Summer/Spring 2023 Air Jordan Retro collection, which featured 16 retro colorways, Michael Jordan's eponymous label is increasing its offering by releasing another retro makeover upon its Air Jordan 1 silhouette.

This shoe lineage has already been revealed in multiple makeovers of retro variation, including "Laney," "Celtics," "Concord," "Maize," and more. The latest colorway that is appearing over AJ1's mid-top model is "Space Jam."

The silhouette is inspired by the 2016-released Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam" sneakers. The official release date of the AJ1 shoe hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet, Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on February 11, 2023, for $135.

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Space Jam" sneakers pay homage to the 2016-released Air Jordan 11

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Space Jam" sneakers pay homage to the 2016-released Air Jordan 11 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The lifetime deal signed between Nike and Michael Jordan resulted in a permanent altering of sneakers and the fashion world. Surprisingly, Air Jordan 1 sneaker lineage has gained new heights in popularity and has established an undeniable presence in the pop culture and basketball world.

Over the years, the dynamic duo has focused its energy on the 1985-debuted first signature silhouette, AJ1. The official site introduces the Air Jordan 1 silhouette as:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will while capturing the imagination of fans worldwide."

The swoosh label continues to draw from its sizeable archives of popular colorways to apply over their favorite AJ1 model. The Jordan brand has now put together a new take over the Air Jordan 1 Mid model, inspired by the AJ11 "Space Jam."

In honor of the Joe Pytka-directed iconic movie called Space Jam, the Jordan label launched the makeover upon AJ11 in 2016, which became instantly famous for its cool look. The beloved sneakers are currently valued at $500 in the reseller market. Now, honoring the Air Jordan 11, the same color scheme is applied over AJ1 Mid.

Coming in a Black/Dark Concord/White color scheme, the upper part of the silhouette comes constructed out of leather and mesh material. The base of the shoe is made out of smooth black leather, which is contrasted with shiny black patent leather overlays and mesh tongues.

Additionally, the shiny black patent leather is added over the toe boxes, lacing systems, heel counters, and the swoosh logos on both the medial and lateral profiles of the sneakers. Aside from black, the "Dark Concord" shade is added over the branding elements upon the stitched Jumpman logo on the tongue and the printed insoles. The look is then finished off with white midsoles and icy translucent rubber outsoles.

Poll : 0 votes