Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Mocha" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned label is credited with releasing the iconic Air Jordan signature sneaker line. The duo has worked together for almost four decades now and has won the hearts of sneakerheads with every release. In 2022, the label had a good year, launching the new "Lost and Found" and "Reverse Mocha" colorways of the Air Jordan 1.

The "Mocha" colorway of Air Jordan 1 is the latest in a line of recognizable re-imaginings of the classic sneaker from Jordan Brand.

An official release date for the Air Jordan 1 Low "Mocha" hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet Sneaker News, the pair will be released on the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app, and select retailers in 2023.

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Mocha" sneakers will be released exclusively in women's sizes

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Mocha" sneakers will be released exclusively in women's sizes

The sneaker industry saw a huge revolution in 1984 as Michael Jordan collaborated with Nike to release the now-iconic Air Jordan 1 silhouette. The deal between the two can be credited with merging the basketball world with fashion and streetwear.

The remarkable story of how Michael Jordan went from a basketball player to the creator of the iconic Air Jordan sneaker line is detailed on the official swoosh label website as follows:

"It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected."

The official site further explains how Michael Jordan merged the basketball world with fashion:

"Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The official Nike site further describes the upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker as:

“Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.”

The Jordan brand will focus on the AJ 1 Low sneakers, with hues like "Black Toe," "Taupe Haze," "Year of the Rabbit," "Skyline," and others set to come in 2023 with the recently launched "Mocha."

The springtime offering "Mocha" is a nod to the popular Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 "Dark Mocha" sneakers. The latest sneaker model is accentuated with various shades of brown. The base of the sneaker comes constructed out of cream-hued smooth leather material, which is contrasted with dark chocolate leather overlays.

The mesh tongues come in a neutral shade, similar to the nylon laces. The pair further features light brown accents which are added on the swoosh logos on both the medial and lateral sides. More light brown accents are added over the branding details, including the Jumpman and winged basketball logo.

The look is finished off with cream midsoles and mocha outsoles. The pair is rumored to release in 2023 for $110.

