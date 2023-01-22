Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Hide N' Seek" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned sub-label is credited with releasing the iconic Air Jordan signature line. The two have worked together for almost 40 years now and still have enough power to shake up the sneaker industry with every release. An example of this can be cited from last year's Air Jordan 1 release of "Lost and Found" and "Reverse Mocha" colorways.

The Jordan label is currently continuing the trend by releasing brand new makeovers upon its ever-popular Air Jordan 1 silhouette. The latest model, dubbed the "Hide N' Seek," will be marked as one of the most vibrant choices from this year's releases. The pair will be availed exclusively in grade school sizes and can make the little kids shine even more.

Air Jordan 1 Low "Hide N' Seek" is filled with eye-catching hues that can immediately showcase the young ones' style. The official release date for the Air Jordan 1 "Hide N' Seek" hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Sole Retriever, the pair of sneakers will be released for $95 per piece via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in Summer 2023.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Hide N' Seek" sneakers will be released exclusively in grade school sizes

The merging of the basketball world with the sneaker industry can be traced back to 1984 when Michael Jordan signed a lifetime deal with Nike to launch a signature Air Jordan sneaker lineage. His deal with the swoosh label added more to his fame, which Nike describes as:

"It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected."

The official site further explains Michael Jordan's relationship to both fashion and basketball, stating:

"Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

For 2023, the Jordan label will focus on Air Jordan 1 Low, such as "Black Toe," "Year of the Rabbit," "Taupe Haze," "Elephant Print," "Skyline," "UNC to Chicago," and "Concord," which are all slated to release in 2023. As mentioned already, the latest makeover to appear upon the silhouette is "Hide N' Seek."

The Michael Jordan-helmed label is giving kids a bright and vibrant makeover, paying homage to MJ's nickname, Black Cat. Moreover, the pair is filled with multiple panther-inspired details.

The upper part of the shoe is made of smooth leather and fills in a vibrant volt hue. The shade is then wrapped in classic black overlays. Alongside this, a third hue is added to the mix with white laces.

However, the most prominent part is the claw marks embroidered on the rear of the shoe. The look is finished off with white midsoles and volt rubber outsoles.

The pair will be accompanied by a special keychain.

