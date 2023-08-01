5 best fashion moments served by Angus Cloud 

Angus Cloud, known for his role as Fezco on the hit show Euphoria, was no less than a rising star in the fashion world with his unique sense of style. Unfortunately, on July 31, the young actor passed away. The cause of death is not officially known, but as per the various news resources like BBC and CNN, Cloud was suffering from mental health issues.

Despite all the struggles, he left his fans with many of his iconic works, especially in the fashion world. Angus Cloud embraced bold and eclectic fashion choices, which made him a standout at fashion events like Fashion Week. Angus Cloud's fashion journey had been described as ever-evolving, showcasing his willingness to experiment with different looks. He wore brands like Burberry, Ralph Lauren, and Polo Sport, often incorporating '90s staples and color-blocked outfits into his wardrobe.

Angus Cloud served his best fashion appearances at events like the Red Sea International Film Festival, Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2023 Runway, and more

1) PUBG MOBILE x Rockstar Energy Drink event

Cloud at PUBG MOBILE x Rockstar Energy Drink event (Image via Getty Images)

Angus Cloud once collaborated with Rockstar Energy Drink for an event in PUBG MOBILE. The collaboration included various elements such as character skins, collectibles, and additional rewards. The event began on April 25, 2023, and lasted approximately four weeks, ending on May 23, 2023. At the event, the actor wore a simple black T-shirt, and a golden puffer jacket with a cap.

2) Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show

Angus Cloud was the face of Ralph Lauren fragrances and Polo Ralph Lauren. Being the face of the brand, he attended the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022. The event showcased Ralph Lauren's Spring 2023 collection, which was held in Pasadena, California. Cloud was dressed in an all-Ralph Lauren outfit accompanied by a stylish newsboy cap.

3) AMI Alexandre Mattiussi SS23 Fashion Show

Angus Cloud attended the AMI Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2022, in Paris, France. Cloud caught the fashion world's attention for his ability to transition into a tux simply as a T-shirt and jeans. He immediately established himself as a front-row constant at fashion weeks worldwide, including this AMI Alexandre Mattiussi show in Paris. At the event, he wore a black leather jacket, a white t-shirt, and black pants.

4) AMIRI Autumn-Winter 2022 Runway Show

Cloud at AMIRI Autumn-Winter 2022 Runway Show (Image via BFA)

AMIRI was founded by one of the close friends of Angus Cloud, Mike Amiri. Therefore, Cloud always enjoyed working with this brand. He attended the AMIRI Autumn-Winter 2022 Runway Show. At the show, he wore top to head woolen white outfit.

According to Rolling Stone, during one of his last interviews, he stated,

"I love the fact that he came up on his own and built a brand for himself in a really competitive industry. It shows how hard Mike worked and I admire that."

5) Grammys 2022 Red Carpet

Angus Cloud attended the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet event, which took place on April 3, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The actor wore a silk scarf with a motif-laden bucket hat, which flowed into a set of bright graphic shorts and a clean polo shirt in a yellow-and-white color palette. Known for his streetwear fashion style, Cloud gave the perfect vibe with this outfit.

These are some of the best fashion moments that Angus Cloud left for his fans. Even though people could not get to see much of his work, with Euphoria he has marked his talent as an amazing actor.