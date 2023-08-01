Who are Angus Cloud's parents? All about his family and siblings as Euphoria star dies aged 25

On the morning of Monday, July 31, actor Angus Cloud of the HBO TV series Euphoria fame passed away at the age of 25 at his family’s Oakland residence in California. After finding him unresponsive, Cloud’s mother dialed 911. When the Oakland Fire Department arrived first on the scene, only minutes later for assistance, they discovered him “already deceased.”

Angus Cloud’s death comes in the wake of his father Conor Hickey’s death only a few weeks ago following a brief illness. The actor was mourning his personal loss and had even traveled to Ireland the week before for his father's burial.

Following his father’s demise, Cloud posted a short tribute on Instagram that showed his dad wearing a red sweatsuit, smiling, and holding out a pinkie finger.

Sharing the news of his untimely death, Angus Cloud’s family told PEOPLE that the Euphoria star “intensely struggled” to come to grips with his father’s demise.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother, and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways…The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

So far, the exact cause of Angus Cloud’s death remains undisclosed, however, his mother speculated it was a “possible overdose.” He is now survived by his mother Lisa Cloud Hickey and two sisters, Molly and Fiona.

Angus Cloud’s parents were both professors by profession

As already mentioned, Angus Cloud was the son of the late Conor Hickey and Lisa Cloud Hickey. Although he was born in Oakland, California, both his father and mother hailed from Ireland. Both of Cloud’s parents were university professors all their life. However, his father was also a rugby player associated with the Ashbourne Rugby Club.

Angus was the eldest sibling and had younger twin sisters, Molly and Fiona Cloud. While Molly is pursuing fashion design, Fiona attends the University of Michigan.

In an interview with Variety in August 2022, Angus Cloud revealed how close he was to his parents. While he called his father “my best friend in the world,” he also mentioned how his mother saved his life when he was a teenager. He had fallen into a 10-feet deep construction hole and suffered “minor brain damage” and fractures all over his body. However, it was his mother’s presence of mind that helped him survive.

The scar on the right side of his head was from that unfortunate incident.

Tributes pour in after Angus Cloud’s untimely demise

As per Cloud’s family statement to PEOPLE, he was “open about his battle with mental health” and they hoped that his “passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.” In conclusion, they also added:

“We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter, and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

HBO, in their statement to Variety, mourned the death of their alumna.

“We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

The King of Burbank @akingofburbank Angus Cloud came into Euphoria with no acting experience and then effortlessly created the show’s most charming character. He had a long career ahead of him, but Fez alone will be an iconic character for generations. I hope he’s at peace now. pic.twitter.com/Gxp2ZSn3zA

Cloud’s Euphoria co-star, actor Javon “Wanna” Walton also took to Instagram to share his tribute for his “brother” and called him “forever family” in his Instagram Story.

Angus Cloud was working at a Brooklyn restaurant in 2018 when HBO’s casting director Jennifer Vendetti approached him to play the role of Fezco in the channel’s TV series Euphoria. From 2019 to 2022, he became famous for the portrayal of his drug dealer character.

Later, he also acted in a few independent films such as North Hollywood (2021), and The Line (2023), and is set to posthumously star in Freaky Tales set to release by the end of this year. He also appeared in several music videos of Noah Cyrus, Juice WRLD, Becky G, and Karol G among others.