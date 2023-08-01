"Nothing will be the same without Fez": Tributes pour in as Angus Cloud's death at 25 leaves fans heartbroken

News of 25-year-old actor Angus Cloud of Euphoria fame dying early Monday, July 31, 2023, has left netizens shocked and heartbroken. The unfortunate news was confirmed by his family and they added that he died at his family in Oakland, California. In their message to TMZ, Cloud's family stated:

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother, and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

The statement explained that Angus had been struggling mentally since his father's death and subsequent funeral last week. While the exact reason for his death has not been revealed, reports indicate that Oakland Police Department and Fire Department responded to a 911 call made by his mother.

euphoria @euphoriaHBO We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/PLqkz5Rshc

According to TMZ, in the emergency call, she explained that he might have suffered a "potential overdose" and did not have a pulse. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Several rumors claim that the actor might have died by suicide.

Angus Cloud is best remembered for his role as Fezco, a drug dealer on the hit HBO series, Euphoria. He has worked on independent films like The Line and appeared in music videos for songs like All Three (2020) by Noah Cyrus, and Cigarettes (2022) by Juice WRLD.

News of the 25-year-old's demise left the internet heartbroken and many of his fans expressed their loss.

"So bright and talented": Netizens offer tributes for Angus Cloud, bringing attention to mental health

As news of Angus Cloud's unfortunate demise spread, internet users were quick to express their condolences to his family. Many praised his acting and add that Euphoria would never be the same without him. Others tweeted in support of mental health.

In their statement, Angus Cloud's family remarked that he was always open about his mental health. They added that they hope his demise would serve as a "reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

Asking for privacy, they hoped that the actor is remembered for his humor, laughter, and love.