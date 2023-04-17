How old is Noah Cyrus? Grammy-nominated artist set to mentor American Idol Top 26 contestants in episode 12

American Idol season 21 is set to return with another episode this week on Monday, April 17, at 8:00 pm ET, on ABC. The upcoming episode will feature the show’s top 26 contestants as they return to the stage to impress the judges and America with their voices.

Set to appear this week and help out the finalists as a celebrity mentor in the upcoming segment is Grammy-nominated singer Noah Cyrus. The 23-year-old singer, songwriter, and actor was previously nominated in the 'Best New Artist' category at the 2021 Grammy Awards alongside Chika, Megan Thee Stallion, and Doja Cat.

Meet Noah Cyrus ahead of her appearance on American Idol season 21

Set to appear on the ABC singing competition as a celebrity mentor is Noah Cyrus, younger sister of American popstar Miley Cyrus and daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus.

The American Idol season 21 mentor was born on January 8, 2000, in Nashville Tennessee, and is Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus’s fifth child. Much like her popular elder sister, Noah stepped into the entertainment route early in her life and has appeared on screens since she was only 2 years old.

She appeared in small roles in Hannah Montana and was even a background dancer in Hannah Montana: The Movie. However, she gained recognition after voicing the titular character of 2008's Ponyo. She also worked on the theme song for the movie alongside Frankie Jonas, the youngest of the Jonas brothers.

In 2016, the artist signed a record deal with Barry Weiss’ label, Records, and then signed with Maverick under Adam Leber. The same year, she released her debut single, Make me Cry, and released an acoustic performance of Almost Famous.

The upcoming American Idol season 21 celebrity mentor was included in Time’s 30 Most Influential Teens in 2007. At the time, Noah opened for Katy Perry for Witness: The Tour in November and made an appearance as a surprise DJ at Emo Nite. That same year, she gave vocals for Chasing Colors by Marshmellow and Ookay followed by her own songs, Stay Together, I’m Stuck, and Again.

IMDB reads about the upcoming American Idol season 21 cast member:

"Her first single of 2018, "We Are..." featuring Danish artist MØ, was released on February 7. Cyrus released "Team", a collaboration with MAX, on May 11, 2018. A follow up collaboration "Lately", was released on June 15, 2018, with Tanner Alexander. On July 9, 2018, Cyrus announced her first headlining tour, The Good Cry Tour."

That same year, Noah Cyrus released Live or Die in collaboration with Lil Xan, and was also featured on DJ Matoma’s second album, One in a Million.

More about American Idol season 21's upcoming episode

The upcoming American Idol season 21 episode will feature the top 26 singers of the competition as they perform at Disney’s Aulani Resort and Spa in Hawaii. The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads as:

"Idol waves aloha to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii, wrapping up two nights of incredible performances. GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist Noah Cyrus serves as mentor, offering advice to contestants hoping to earn America’s vote."

The contestants set to compete in the episode include:

Colin Stough Dawson Wayne Elijah McCormick Hannah Nicolaisen Nutsa Buzaladze Malik Heard Marybeth Byrd Megan Danielle Michael Williams Olivia Soli Paige Anne Tyson Venegas Wé Ani

Tune in on Monday, April 17, at 8:00 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of American Idol season 21 on ABC.

Poll : 0 votes