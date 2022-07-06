What does Xanax do? Noah Cyrus opens up on struggling with addiction

American singer Noah Cyrus opened up about her struggles with Xanax addiction and her efforts to recover from it over the last two years.

In a recent interview with news outlet Rolling Stone, published on July 5, the 22-year-old star revealed that she was introduced to the drug at 18 and began consuming it to "fit in."

"My boyfriend at the time, when I was 18, was the first person that gave me a Xanax, and it became a way for us to bond. I think I wanted to fit in with him. I wanted to be what he wanted and what he thought was cool and what I thought everybody was doing."

Although she did not mention his name, Cyrus was dating rapper Lil Xan when she was 18 and has had a history of drug abuse in the past.

Xanax, the generic name of alprazolam, can form a tolerance in a person and become addictive, even if taken per the doctor's prescription. Its abuse is widespread, as per the American Addiction Centers.

Xanax is used to treat panic disorders and anxiety. (Image via Getty Images)

Belonging to a class of prescriptive medicines called benzodiazepines, alprazolam is used for panic disorders and anxiety. Upon consumption, the drug acts on the brain and central nervous system, producing a calming effect, according to WebMD.

Speaking about struggling with addiction, Noah Cyrus further added:

"Once I felt that it was possible to silence things out for a second and numb your pain, it was over.”

Noah Cyrus' Xanax addiction began negatively affecting her relationships

Noah, the younger sister of Hannah Montana star Miley Cyrus, also discussed how Xanax affected her daily life. She mentioned one instance when she kept dozing off amid an interview that never aired.

“I was completely nodding off and falling asleep, and unable to keep my head up or keep my eyes open, because I was so far gone. It just kind of becomes this dark pit, bottomless pit."

She also added that because of Xanax, her sleep cycle was wrecked, and she often woke up at 8.00 p.m. to start her day.

Speaking about her familial relationships, the All Falls Down singer revealed that she could be present with her late grandmother, Loretta, who passed away in August 2020.

"I felt so guilty for not being there when my grandma died. I was there physically, but emotionally, I was not there. I couldn’t be.”

However, Cyrus' grief turned out to be a "big eye-opener." Describing the moment, she said she was "sitting alone" and "felt scared" for not being there for her family.

“I realized that all the people that I love and all the people that I need, I was the one pushing them away.”

However, soon after realizing this, Noah Cyrus took control of her life and went into recovery with the help of therapy, ultimately quitting the drug.

“I wake up in the mornings, and I’m able to look in a mirror and go on about my day without hating myself. I’m able to comfort myself and nurture myself.”

She has also credited making music during her recovery as something that helped her channel her energy.

Noah Cyrus' new album, The Hardest Part, will release on September 16.

