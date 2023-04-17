American Idol season 21 episode 12 release date, air time and plot

Popular reality competition series American Idol season 21 is all set to air a brand new episode on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. It will document the second set of the Top 26 chosen contestants performing in front of the judges and the live audience. They will be hoping to deliver some of their best performances in hopes of earning America's votes.

Episode 12 of American Idol will see the second batch of chosen contestants from the Showstoppers round of the competition perform at Disney's Aulani Resort and Spa in Hawaii. They will be accompanied by a live band and perform in front of the judges and the live audience. It will then be up to America to decide who they want to advance to the Top 20.

The hit ABC series has been on the air for over two decades and has been extremely popular amongst the audience. Over the years, many contestants have taken to the stage and have established themselves as successful singers and musicians.

Season 21 of the competition saw up-and-coming artists perform in front of the legendary judge trio - pop princess Katy Perry, country superstar Luke Bryan, and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie.

What to expect from the upcoming American Idol episode?

Season 21 of American Idol has seen a lot of talent so far in the competition. The contestants have so far braved through the audition, Hollywood Week, and the Showstopper round to make it to the live rounds. Considering the stiff competition this year, the judges decided to shift things around and advance 26 singers instead of the usual Top 24 every installment.

American Idol @AmericanIdol



You DON'T wanna miss all the action from paradise, The remaining TOP 26 IDOLS are mentored by @noahcyrus TOMORROW NIGHT!You DON'T wanna miss all the action from paradise, @DisneyAulani The remaining TOP 26 IDOLS are mentored by @noahcyrus TOMORROW NIGHT! ⭐️You DON'T wanna miss all the action from paradise, @DisneyAulani! 🌺 https://t.co/BxahppYd9Q

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Disney's Aulani Resort in Hawaii Part #2, reads:

"Idol waves aloha to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii, wrapping up two nights of incredible performances. GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist Noah Cyrus serves as mentor, offering advice to contestants hoping to earn America’s vote."

The upcoming American Idol episode will also feature Grammy-nominated artist Noah Cyrus. She will be seen guiding the remaining Top 26 contestants on their song choices, stage presence and vocals. The singer will also be attending their performances as one among the live audience.

MjsBigBlog released the contestants and their list of choices for the episode. While some song choices are yet to be released, check out which contestants will be performing.

Colin Stough - (Yet to be revealed) Dawson Wayne - Copycat by Billie Eilish Elijah McCormick - Good Vibes by Chris Janson Hannah Nicolaisen - (Yet to be revealed) Nutsa Buzaladze - Paris (Ooh La La) by Grace Potter & The Nocturnals Malik Heard - Ain’t it Fun? by Paramore Marybeth Byrd - Heart Like a Truck by Lainey Wilson Megan Danielle - The Chain by Fleetwood Mac Michael Williams - Tuesdays by Jake Scott Olivia Soli - Emotions by Mariah Carey Paige Anne - Wrecking Ball by Miley Cyrus Tyson Venegas - It Will Rain by Bruno Mars Wé Ani - Edge of Seventeen by Stevie Nicks

Paige Anne, who was eliminated in the Showstoppers round on American Idol, is making her return to the Disney Aulani Resort. This is a respite for viewers who have marked the contestant as one of their fan-favorites and were disappointed with her exit.

Season 21 of American Idol has witnessed a lot of talented contestants over the past few weeks. As the installment progresses, the singers will face even tougher challenges, testing their musical abilities. Viewers will have to wait and see who all make it to the Top 20 of the competition.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Poll : 0 votes