What time will The Good Doctor season 6 episode 20 air on ABC? Plot details explored

The Good Doctor season 6 episode 20 will air exclusively on the ABC TV Network on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 10 pm ET. The top-rated medical drama series is developed by David Shore. Despite its emotionally heavy storylines, the medical drama has been a fan-favorite since its first season aired in September 2017. The upcoming episode of the show is titled Blessed.

Followers of The Good Doctor have been quite eager to find out what episode 20 of season 6 of the show has in store for them. They are especially eager after season 6 episode 19, titled Half Measures, saw the team face some challenging moments. This included Andrews, Lim, and some other residents treating a man named Brady, who was almost cut into half by a sharp piece of metal.

While the drama is airing season six on ABC right now, fans who want to catch up with the show until season 5 can do so by streaming it on Netflix.

The Good Doctor season 6 episode 20 is titled Blessed

Scheduled to arrive on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 10 pm ET, the highly anticipated episode 20 of season six of the ABC series is titled, Blessed. The writer and director for the episode are yet to be revealed by the network.

The official brief synopsis for season 6's episode 20, Blessed, given by ABC Channel, reads as follows:

"Dr. Marcus Andrews introduces some of the team to a patient whose optimism and faith seem to cause Dr. Asher Wolke to be skeptical in light of his own relationship with religion."

The official synopsis for the upcoming new episode of the series' current season provides viewers with intriguing clues regarding how the episode will unfold. It is quite clear that the new episode will be full of a series of intriguing events as the audience will see Dr. Marcus Andrews introducing his team members to a highly optimistic patient.

The new episode will also showcase Dr. Asher Wolke feeling skeptical about his relationship with God after meeting the old man. Thus, viewers are in for a riveting new episode.

Take a closer look at The Good Doctor season 6 cast members

The cast list for the show's current season includes:

Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy

Chuku Modu as Dr. Jared Kalu

Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews

Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman

Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park

Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick

Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim

Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke

Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo-Murphy

Bria Samoné Henderson as Dr. Jordan Allen

Brandon Larracuente as Dr. Daniel "Danny" Perez

The show's season 6 debuted on October 3, 2022, on ABC. As per the official description of the show:

''Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital's surgical unit. Following their long-awaited wedding festivities and his promotion to surgical attending, Shaun and Lea's relationship is immediately put to the test and they must learn to navigate life together as a married couple.''

Episode 20 of The Good Doctor season 6 will air on Monday, April 17, 2023, on ABC. As mentioned earlier, fans who want to catch up with The Good Doctor until season five can do so by streaming the show on Netflix.

