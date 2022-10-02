The Good Doctor Season 6 cast additions: Meet the 2 new actors joining ABC medical-drama series

ABC's The Good Doctor is set to return with a new season and two new faces. With the first episode of season 6, slated to be released on Monday, October 3, 2022, The Good Doctor's latest additions include actors Brandon Larracuente and Savannah Welch.

The Good Doctor is based on the 2013 South Korean series of the same name. It follows the journey of Dr. Shaun Murphy, an autistic surgeon with savant syndrome, after he makes it through the prestigious San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital in California.

Continue reading to find out more about the character details of Brandon Larracuente and Savannah Welch.

The Good Doctor season 6: Everything you need to know about the latest additions to the cast

The casting of Brandon Larracuente and Savannah Welch was announced in April 2022. The Deadline exclusive report noted that both Larracuente and Welch will be seen as new interns at St. Bonaventure hospital. Both actors have a chance to be promoted to series regulars after being introduced at the start of Season 6.

Brandon Larracuente as Daniel

Brandon Larracuente is an American actor known for his roles in Bloodline and 13 Reasons Why. Larracuente started out as a theater actor and featured in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and It's a Wonderful Life at the Orlando Repertory Theater.

His role in The Good Doctor is named Daniel. According to the Deadline report, Daniel is known to charm doctors and nurses alike, even with his interest in somewhat controversial alternative medicine. However, outside of the hospital, Daniel is a lone wolf and a mystery to his colleagues.

Savannah Welch as Danica

Savannah Welch is an American actor, musician and podcast host. She is the daughter of singer-songwriter Kevin Welch. Welch has featured in films like Boyhood, The Tree of Life, and the History Channel drama SIX.

Welch also portrayed Barbara Gordon in the third season of the HBO Max series Titans in 2021. She also has an uncredited role in season 5 of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale.

Apart from acting, Welch is also a part of an alt-country music band called The Trishas. In 2016, Welch was hit by a car, which left her with an amputated right leg. Her role of ex-Marine Dawn, who lost her leg in an IED explosion in the second season of SIX, reflected on her real-life expereinces as well.

Larracuente and Welch will be seen alongside the main cast of Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park, Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo, Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke and Bria Samone Henderson as Dr. Jordan Allen.

More information about The Good Doctor series

The Good Doctor is an American medical drama television series that is based on the 2013 South Korean drama of the same name. The rights to the series were purchased by actor Daniel Dae Kim. It is produced by Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature in association with production companies, Shore Z Productions, 3AD and Entermedia.

The series debuted in 2017, and despite mixed reviews for its storyline, it has been renewed for five more seasons over the years, with season 6 premiering on Friday, October 3, 2022. Season 5 saw Shaun marry Lea before the show concluded earlier this year.

Episode 1 of season 6 of The Good Doctor will premiere on ABC on Monday, October 3, 2022.

