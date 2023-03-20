The Good Doctor season 6 episode 17 release date, air time, plot, and more details

The Good Doctor season 6 episode 17 is all set to premiere on ABC on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentative time). Dr. Shaun Muprhy's life continues to be dramatic as the ongoing season has arrived at a critical juncture, heading towards its conclusion.

The sixth season has received mostly positive reviews from critics, with praise largely directed towards the plot, characterization, and performances, among numerous other things. The series, which premiered back in September 2017, is helmed by noted TV writer and director David Shore.

The Good Doctor season 6 episode 17 on CBS: Shaun Murphy has to perform a high-risk procedure

The Good Doctor season 6 episode 17 promo offers a peek into the numerous gripping events set to unfold in the latest episode. In the upcoming episode, viewers can expect the show to focus more on Shaun Murphy's complicated equation with Dr. Jared Kalu.

Shaun also needs to treat a teenager who seems to be suffering from neurological issues, but the treatment involves an extremely high-risk procedure. Here's a brief description of the episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Dr. Shaun Murphy must learn how to work with Dr. Jared Kalu again and remind him that he must start all over at St. Bonaventure; Dr. Murphy treats a teenager suffering from neurological problems with a very high-risk procedure.''

Apart from that, more details about the episode are currently being kept under tight wraps. The previous episode, titled The Good Lawyer, focused on Shaun and a young lawyer that he's hired to win a case. The two develop a strong bond as Shaun seems to have a lot of faith in the lawyer's skills despite some of his flaws.

Based on various reports, the current season is expected to feature a total of 22 episodes, which means the show is nearing its conclusion. So fans can expect a lot of drama in the upcoming episodes.

More details about The Good Doctor plot and cast

The Good Doctor centers around the life of a doctor named Shaun Murphy, who suffers from autism. His life takes a massive turn after he moves to California and starts working at the highly reputed San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital.

It explores his life, relationships, as well as those around him. Here's a brief description of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Shaun Murphy, a young autistic surgeon who has savant syndrome, relocates from a quiet country life to join the surgical unit at the prestigious San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital -- a move strongly supported by his mentor, Dr. Aaron Glassman.''

The synopsis further reads:

''Having survived a troubled childhood, Shaun is alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, but he finds his niche using his extraordinary medical skill and intuition to save lives and challenge the skepticism of his colleagues.''

The show is known for its intense drama and intriguing characters, for which it has received high praise from critics. Actor Freddie Highmore portrays the lead role of Dr. Shaun Murphy and he delivers a thoroughly nuanced performance. Other supporting cast members include Chuku Modu, Paige Spara, Brandon Larracuente, and many more.

You can watch the new episode of The Good Doctor season 6 on ABC on Monday, March 20, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes