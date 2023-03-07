Explained: How did Chuku Modu's Dr. Jared leave The Good Doctor?

The latest episode of The Good Doctor featured the return of one of the first fan-favorite characters from the show, Jared Kalu. Chuku Modu, the actor who portrayed the popular character from season 1, guest starred in season 6, episode 14, Old Friends, where he brought an old colleague to the hospital.

The actor left the role on a happy note after the first season's conclusion, and hence his option to return was always open.

Chuku Modu first appeared in The Good Doctor as one of the surgical staff members. He also proved to be a key member in helping Shaun Murphy adjust to his new career. Things were quite tough for Murphy when he first appeared in the hospital, and Kalu became one of his first friends during this time. Jared Kalu was also written off the show in a very convicting manner.

Though there is no explicit reason why Modu left The Good Doctor in the first place, he probably only went in pursuit of other bigger roles.

Who was Dr. Jared Kalu, and why did he leave the hospital in The Good Doctor?

The Good Doctor was notorious for multiple character changes over the many years of the show. Many of the series regulars were written off over the first couple of seasons, with only a few main characters remaining from the start.

Hence, it was even more exciting for fans to see the character return in The Good Doctor season 6. However, it is unlikely that the actor would stick around.

Choku Modu bid a grateful farewell after he departed from the series in an Instagram post, saying:

"Nothing but love love love love love, I’m filled. If only you knew the good vibes and energy that’s in constant motion when the cameras aren’t rolling. Thank you all for teaching me more than you will ever know. Thanks for the love my peoples, on to the next one."

Kalu was one of the most favored colleagues of Shaun Murphy during his time and was also one of the best doctors in the department. He repeatedly excelled at his work, but things took a turn for the nasty when Jared Kalu assaulted a co-worker.

In what would become one of the most interesting episodes of the early days, Islands part 1 saw Jared Kalu punch Dr. Matt Coyle after finding out that he was s*xually harassing his colleague Claire Brown, who also served as Kalu's romantic interest.

This led to Kalu being fired from his position. The doctor did get back at the hospital with a legal suit, which claimed that he was fired from his position as a surgical resident because of racial discrimination.

Kalu ultimately won the lawsuit and regained his position at the hospital. But in the process, he lost the respect of his superiors. He soon got a job in Denver and readily moved on.

Choku Modu also followed the graph of his character as he managed to land a regular role in the final two seasons of The CW's The 100. He also became a part of the fabled MCU with a role in Captain Marvel.

The Good Doctor is now streaming on Hulu.

Poll : 0 votes