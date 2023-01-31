The Good Doctor season 6 episode 11 recap: Were Shaun and Lea able to save an injured dog?

The Good Doctor is currently in its sixth season. The show follows Shaun Murphy, a young autistic surgeon with savant syndrome from the small city of Casper, Wyoming, where he had a tragic past.

The Good Doctor stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neil Melendez, and Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne. It also has:

Chuku Modu as Dr. Jared Kalu

Beau Garrett as Jessica Preston

Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews

Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman

Tamlyn Tomita as Allegra Aoki

Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park

Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick

Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo

A number of actors even appear in recurring and guest roles. The Good Doctor is based on a 2013 South Korean series of the same name.

What happened to Shaun and Lea in The Good Doctor season six episode 11?

In the episode, Shaun and Lea were at a rest stop when they heard the sound of breaks squealing. After the car left, the two see a dog limping away. Meanwhile, Park has an ER patient who had a wood chipper accident.

When Shaun and Lea find the injured dog, they decide to take it to the vet, who says that he can't operate on the dog until the next day. So, Lea and Shaun take the dog to a budget hotel where they try and take care of him.

When the vet finally agrees to see the dog, he suggests that Lea euthanize the animal. However, she denies it and Shaun says that he will find a doctor who can perform the surgery. The two find a vet who operates on the dog and the surgery is shown to be successful.

While Lea is excited to adopt the dog, a family shows up claiming that it's their dog. As Lea says goodbye to the animal, she and Shaun leave for their nature walk.

Meanwhile, Powell finds a guy waiting for her. The man is shot and can't go to the hospital since he is on parole and will be arrested if he goes to the hospital and they find out that he is associated with gang members.

Thus, Powell agrees to treat him at home. After finding out that the man's leg is damaged, Powell calls Asher, who shows up and finds the issue with the man's leg.

What is The Good Doctor about?

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"It’s time to change the way you think. Sometimes being different can make all the difference."

It continues:

"Shaun Murphy relocates from a quiet country life to join a prestigious hospital’s surgical unit. Alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, Shaun uses his extraordinary medical gifts to save lives and challenge the skepticism of his colleagues. The series is from David Shore (“House”), and “Lost” and “Hawaii Five-O” star Daniel Dae Kim."

Executive producers of the show include David Shore, Seth Gordon, Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, David Kim, Sebastian Lee, Mike Listo, Thomas L. Moran, Freddie Highmore, David Hoselton, Liz Friedman, Peter Blake, Garrett Lerner, and Jessica Grasl.

Ron French, Freddie Highmore, Konshik Yu, Min Soo Kee, Shawn Williamson, David Renaud, and Rebecca Moline are on the show's production duties.

The companies that produced the show include Shore Z Productions, 3AD, EnterMedia, ABC Signature, and Sony Pictures Television Studios. It is distributed by Disney–ABC Domestic Television and Sony Pictures Television International.

The next episode of The Good Doctor will air on February 6, 2023, on ABC.

