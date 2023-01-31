Schaffrillas productions car accident: Netizens send condolences in wake of tragic news

James Phyrillas, the man behind the YouTube channel Schaffrillas Productions, is reported to be in critical care after experiencing a fatal car crash on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Unfortunately, James’ brother Patrick Phyrillas and their friend Chris Schaffer died in the crash, which took place in Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley.

A Twitter account that spoke on behalf of the editing team at Schaffrillas shared the tragic news. Following the release of the news, Schaffrillas fans started conveying their condolences and wishing James a speedy recovery.

Perfectly Cut YouTube Poop Moments @PerfectCutPoop I have some very sad, unfortunate news to deliver.



Yesterday, James Phyrillas aka Schaffrillas, his friend Chris Schaffer, and his brother Patrick Phyrillas, were all involved in a car crash in Leigh County.



According to the Twitter account, Patrick and Chris were 22 and 25 respectively. James, Patrick, and Chris all formed the Schaffrillas name together, and their channel boasts 1.66 million subscribers.

They make analysis videos on YouTube, along with live-action re-enactments of the popular cartoon series SpongeBob episodes, YouTube Poops, and anime music videos of musical theater songs.

Fans are still in disbelief at the loss of two members of the Schaffrillas Productions

After @PerfectCutPoop tweeted about the car crash and informed everyone about Chris and Patrick's tragic passing, their fans were in utter shock. While some fans offered to help raise funds for medical bills, funerals, and other things that might require financial aid, others said that they were still stunned by the news of the crash.

Saberspark @Saberspark @PerfectCutPoop Sitting in disbelief. Please let us know if any fund needs to be raised for medical bills or anything else financial of any kind. God speed to James and rest in peace to Chris and Patrick @PerfectCutPoop Sitting in disbelief. Please let us know if any fund needs to be raised for medical bills or anything else financial of any kind. God speed to James and rest in peace to Chris and Patrick

Some fans also asked if the news was a joke or a hoax, while others said that the Phyrillas brothers and Schaffer were one of their favorite YouTubers. They were deeply saddened to hear about Chris and Patrick's passing. Some, who had faced similar situations, empathized with James, who survived the crash.

Donkey Kong Fanboy @DKFanboyBanana

As someone who lost a close family member not too long ago in a horrible accident, I know how it feels



Donkey Kong Fanboy @DKFanboyBanana

As someone who lost a close family member not too long ago in a horrible accident, I know how it feels

I wish the best for James

snickels @DymeArachnyd



snickels @DymeArachnyd

This death was preventable and it's horrific what happened to them. I sincerely hope James heals well and may Pat and Chris rest peacefully.

Mr. Enter @RealMrEnter @PerfectCutPoop This is devastating to hear. I really hope that Schafrillas pulls through. @PerfectCutPoop This is devastating to hear. I really hope that Schafrillas pulls through.

shito the toasted @SteamedToast2 @PerfectCutPoop Honestly, if James survives this, I would not blame him in the slightest for quitting youtube. His channel was created by him, Chris, and Patrick. I could see how continuing it could feel wrong to him. My biggest condolences to James. @PerfectCutPoop Honestly, if James survives this, I would not blame him in the slightest for quitting youtube. His channel was created by him, Chris, and Patrick. I could see how continuing it could feel wrong to him. My biggest condolences to James.

pipca @nescartridges @PerfectCutPoop oh my god this is terrifying, praying for james. i dont know what else to say excepy may chris and patrick rest in peace @PerfectCutPoop oh my god this is terrifying, praying for james. i dont know what else to say excepy may chris and patrick rest in peace

Darcy Nightshade @fiore_solare14 @PerfectCutPoop Schaffrillas’s videos have been a source of joy for me for about two years or so. I’ve come to look forward to turning to the channel for movie reviews. I’m so devastated to hear this news. I hope James comes out of this okay… My deepest condolences to you and their family. @PerfectCutPoop Schaffrillas’s videos have been a source of joy for me for about two years or so. I’ve come to look forward to turning to the channel for movie reviews. I’m so devastated to hear this news. I hope James comes out of this okay… My deepest condolences to you and their family.

Jake The 2nd 🐶 💖 (CEO of Dogs and shit) @Jake2ndK9



I'm very sorry for Chris and Patrick's Family's loss and

I do really hope Shaff will be okay cause he was a great reviewer.



Jake The 2nd 🐶 💖 (CEO of Dogs and shit) @Jake2ndK9

I'm very sorry for Chris and Patrick's Family's loss and

I do really hope Shaff will be okay cause he was a great reviewer.

I'll be praying hard for them.

The Best of Physical Media and Animation @TheBestofPhysiM @PerfectCutPoop That is seriously sad. I really hope that James will have a good recovery and will be okay in the end. And as for Chris and Patrick... ...they will be missed. @PerfectCutPoop That is seriously sad. I really hope that James will have a good recovery and will be okay in the end. And as for Chris and Patrick... ...they will be missed.

IzzyTheBananaQueen🍌👑 @banana_queen @PerfectCutPoop Oh my god. That’s horrible. Schaff’s channel is one I’ve been following for years now and a lot of his reviews and analysis’ have become some of my favorites. My condolences for Chris, Patrick, and their families, and I hope that James recovers soon. @PerfectCutPoop Oh my god. That’s horrible. Schaff’s channel is one I’ve been following for years now and a lot of his reviews and analysis’ have become some of my favorites. My condolences for Chris, Patrick, and their families, and I hope that James recovers soon.

Matthew (ﾟoﾟ;; @LimeJinjo @PerfectCutPoop James was my older brothers roommate for a year in college, I met him once and he was very kind. My whole family is deeply upset and will be on the lookout for a fundraiser or anything. @PerfectCutPoop James was my older brothers roommate for a year in college, I met him once and he was very kind. My whole family is deeply upset and will be on the lookout for a fundraiser or anything.

A Twitter user said that they went through the details of the crash and pointed out that it could have been avoided had a traffic signal been installed. Agreeing with them, another user said that it should have been brought up as two people lost their lives due to someone else's negligence.

FreyCheqama: VTuber Editor, VCreator, Villain (V3) @FreyCheqama



Christ. There's so much to focus on, the family being paramount. But to think that the need was already recognized. Damn.. @PerfectCutPoop idk if now is the time to bring this up. But according to the report, it's possible this could have been prevented if a traffic signal had been installed.Christ. There's so much to focus on, the family being paramount. But to think that the need was already recognized. Damn.. @PerfectCutPoop idk if now is the time to bring this up. But according to the report, it's possible this could have been prevented if a traffic signal had been installed.Christ. There's so much to focus on, the family being paramount. But to think that the need was already recognized. Damn..

MintiBoi @MintiBoi @FreyCheqama @PerfectCutPoop No, I feel like bringing up the fact that this could have been prevented with the slightest foresight on behalf of the company/council is appropriate. Someone's death was causes by total negligence. @FreyCheqama @PerfectCutPoop No, I feel like bringing up the fact that this could have been prevented with the slightest foresight on behalf of the company/council is appropriate. Someone's death was causes by total negligence.

Another Twitter account shared that it was confirmed that James was reportedly alive and conscious. The user continued that while James couldn't log in to Twitter at the time, he was grateful for all the support he was receiving.

Perfectly Cut YouTube Poop Moments @PerfectCutPoop Per @lavenderwhaley , it has been confirmed that James is alive, conscious, and though he is unable to log onto Twitter right now, he is extremely grateful for all the support. Per @lavenderwhaley, it has been confirmed that James is alive, conscious, and though he is unable to log onto Twitter right now, he is extremely grateful for all the support.

What caused the car crash in Lehigh Valley?

According to Upper Macungie Township police, the collision occurred at 4:02 pm, at the intersection of Folk Road and Route 222.

The sedan carrying James, Chris, and Patrick was driving south on Folk Road, trying to cross Hamilton Boulevard when it was hit by a commercial tractor-trailer. The latter was going eastward on Hamilton Boulevard.

Schaffrillas Productions team (Image via Twitter/@Schaffrillas)

According to reports, there was no traffic signal at the intersection as it was under construction. Coroner Daniel Buglio said that the two men, who were both passengers in the sedan, were pronounced dead on the spot. He ruled their deaths as accidents.

As per the coroner’s report, both Chris and Patrick died from blunt-force head injuries. However, Upper Macungie Police took charge of the investigation of the crash. The truck driver was also taken to a hospital for medical evaluation.

