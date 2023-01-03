WATCH: Video shows aftermath of deadly NYC sports bar SUV crash that left 20 injured

On Monday, January 2, 2023, several people were injured after an SUV crashed into an NYC sports bar.

A video captured the aftermath of the incident, in which over 20 people were wounded after an uber carrying a passenger plowed into the entrance of an NYC restaurant. As per CBS, while customers, including children, were injured, there were no casualties at the scene.

In the video, featured on CBS, the black SUV, identified as a Toyota Rav 4, is seen standing amid the remnants of the front facade of a restaurant with debris strewn around the area.

The driver of the Uber, Sory Toure, reportedly collided with another car and lost control of his vehicle, veering off the main road and crashing into the entrance of the NYC restaurant.

Authorities said that 22 people, including a 7-year-old and a 10-year-old, were wounded after the incident. The injured individuals were all taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-threatening injuries.

Uber driver slams into an NYC restaurant and injures 22 people

TalkTV @TalkTV At least 18 people have been injured after a car smashed into the Inwood Bar & Grill in Manhattan. The restaurant owners said in a statement: "Thank god death didn't knock on our door."

A day after the city rang in the New Year, an Uber driver carrying a passenger slammed into an NYC restaurant with customers, injuring 22 people at the scene. The incident, which occurred at the Inwood Bar and Grill at around 9 pm on January 3, was fortunately devoid of casualties.

The Uber driver told CBS that moments before the incident, his SUV reportedly collided with a silver Audi before he lost control of his vehicle and slammed into the NYC restaurant in New York City. The Audi driver reportedly fled the scene. Uber driver, Sory Toure, defended himself by saying:

"He was speeding very, very fast. Because that's why he hit me. If he wasn't coming like fast, he wouldn't have hit me. When it hits me, I think my life is gone. That's what I think ... I don't drive, like, drunk driving. I don't do that. This is my job."

The video obtained by CBS shows a silver Audi pulling out of a gas station near the area moments before the incident. As per the New York Daily News, the occupant of the Audi was reportedly involved in a heated argument with another driver at the gas station before he sped out of the parking lot and crashed into the Uber driver.

Police are yet to file charges and authorities said that they are still investigating the case. The driver of the Audi is yet to be identified by law enforcement.

