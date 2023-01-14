What happened to KraccBacc's channel? YouTuber hints Nikocado Avocado's DMCAs led to ban

Popular meme-making YouTuber KraccBacc indirectly claimed that fellow YouTuber Nikocado Avocado was responsible for his channel's termination on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

The YouTuber updated his followers through a series of posts and comments on his Twitter. A Tweet showed two of his videos receiving copyright strikes on January 10 and January 6 over privacy concerns by Nicholas Perry.

big monke @KraccBacc i am sitting on my last toothpick. this aint even a bruh moment i am sitting on my last toothpick. this aint even a bruh moment https://t.co/mq5yLRL49T

KraccBacc's channel was banned soon after due to copyright infringement under the DMCA, which stands for Digital Millennium Copyright Act.

KraccBacc hints at taking a break after his channel is removed following DMCA notices possibly sent by Nikocado Avocado

The comedy YouTuber recently created a mobile game that made fun of Nikocado Avocado by introducing a similar-looking character named Nikocado Bulk. The objective of the game is to dodge all obstacles and try and eat as much food and energy drinks as possible at each level.

Additionally, many of the meme-making YouTubers' recent videos used edits of Nikocado Avocado's face and actions as the target of his memes and jokes. This did not sit well with the mukbang influencer, who took serious action.

On January 2, KraccBack shared tweets detailing his doubts and urging other creators to avoid making content about Nikocado Avocado

According to YouTube guidelines, if the company receives more than three claims against a channel to take down its videos due to a copyright infringement, then the account along with all associated accounts will be terminated and all videos will be removed. Additionally, the creator cannot start any new channels.

The response to the copyright strike

A petitioner, Mike Donatello, started a Change.org page for KraccBacc to get his channel back. He believes the move was unfair as the meme-ing YouTuber has never faced any guideline strikes previously and has not been involved in any controversies to date. Donatello went on to state that Nikocado's mukbang videos promote obesity and unhealthy eating, which can be considered "self-harm" and is "not ok to a certain extent."

However, YouTube appears to be actively communicating with Bacc to work out a solution to the conflict.

Eventually, KraccBacc tweeted a statement on January 12, 2023, stating that the video-sharing site was taking longer than anticipated to sort out the dispute and that he would spend the time improving himself. He remarked that while his original channel might not be back, he could potentially start a new profile.

Who is Nikocado Avocado?

Ukrainian-American influencer Nicholas Perry aka Nikocado Avocado is known for his mukbang-themed videos. The YouTuber started his first channel in 2014 but his oldest surviving post was uploaded in 2016.

His early clips focused on his eating disorders due to veganism and vegetarianism. By 2019, he started uploading mukbang videos. While he's known for his jovial and relatable character, his weight gain sparked concerns among his followers. To date, the YouTuber has six channels.

Who is KraccBacc?

KraccBacc is an American YouTuber known for his satirical videos and Minecraft skits based on memes that were popular in 2020 and 2021. He started his channel in October 2019 with a clip titled Every Survival Minecraft Let's Play. Over time, his content focused on generic memes over the cube-based video game.

Nikocado Avocado is yet to make a statement on the allegations levied at him.

