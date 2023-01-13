Dog Gone review: A heartwarming story of a goofy lab

Stephen Herek's new film titled Dog Gone is a warm experience and is going to make you cry, especially if you love animals or own or have owned a pet. This is not the first time the director has worked with animals. He previously directed the 1996 movie 101 Dalmatians.

Dog Gone is based on the true story of a family living in Virginia. The story was turned into a book called Dog Gone: A Lost Pet's Extraordinary Journey and the Family Who Brought Him Home by Pauls Toutonghi.

Even though the names of the characters from real life have been kept the same in the film, the setting of the film is in modern times instead of the 1990s, when the incident happened. Moreover, the real dog was a golden retriever and not a labrador.

Rob Lowe and Kimberly Williams-Paisley pull off brilliant performances in Dog Gone

Rob Lowe is a very well-adored actor and has been appearing in movies since the late 1970s. Fans were excited to see him in the film bonding with a dog. The film also stars Kimberly Williams-Paisley, who is perhaps best known for Father of the Bride, According to Jim and Nashville.

The film follows Fielding Marshall (Johnny Berchtold), who gets dumped by his girlfriend at the very start. To cope with his heartbreak, he visits a pet shelter with his friend and finds an adorable white labrador puppy.

It was love at first sight for both of them, and Fielding instantly adopts him and brings him home. He is named Gonker and becomes the boy's best friend. Fielding is having a tough time going through heartbreak and watching his friends do well in their careers while he is still trying to figure out what he wants.

Gonker meets Fielding's parents, John and Ginny Marshall, who are repelled by the dog in the beginning but end up accepting him as their own. His mother had a dog when she was a little girl and had a traumatic experience with her pet.

His parents are worried about their son's career and future but still love him and Gonker. One day, when Gonker, Fielding, and his friend are walking in the Appalachian Mountain, Gonker runs after a fox and doesn't come back. Thus begins Fielding and his father John's pursuit to find the dog and reconnect with each other.

The film is a breath of fresh air during a time when streaming services are filled with crime dramas, romances, and thrillers. This wholesome story is extremely relatable to animal lovers and pet owners. Even though the film is very emotional, it has its share of hilarious one-liners, especially from Rob Lowe and Nick Peine.

Along with the acting, the film has a mild soundtrack with a perfect balance of ambient and rock music. The film's screenplay and cinematography maintain equilibrium, and we also witness scenic views of Virginia's Appalachian Trails throughout the movie.

It's also impossible to look at Gonkers and not fall in love with him instantly.

Dog Gone proves that dogs are the ultimate best friend

A famous humorist named Josh Billings once said that “A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than he loves himself.” This film indeed proves him right.

Several movies about dogs have been filmed over the years, including White Dog, Cujo, Finding Rin Tin Tin, Hachi: A Dog’s Tale, and 101 Dalmatians, and the new movie is certainly one of the best in the genre.

The film's official synopsis reads:

"A young man and his father begin a desperate search to find their beloved dog Gonker on the Appalachian Trail before it’s too late. Based on an incredible true story, Dog Gone is the adventure movie of the new year."

Dog Gone was filmed in Virginia and written by Nick Santora and Pauls Toutonghi.

